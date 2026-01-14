Md. bill would bar ICE officers who joined during Trump’s second term from holding state LE positions

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new bill set to be introduced in the Maryland General Assembly would bar Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers who joined the agency after Jan. 20, 2025, from holding law enforcement positions within the state government, NBC4 reported.

The proposal, called the ICE Breaker Act of 2026,would not affect ICE personnel hired before that date, which marks the start of President Donald Trump’s current term.

| DOWNLOAD: 26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook

The bill’s sponsor, Delegate Adrian Boafo, said he drafted the bill before the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, but that the incident reflects broader concerns raised by constituents.

Under the proposed legislation, individuals who joined ICE after Trump’s second inauguration would be prohibited from serving as law enforcement officers within any part of the Maryland state government, according to the report. However, they would still be eligible for employment in non-law enforcement roles.

“Anyone who joined ICE before the inauguration of Donald Trump ... You are welcome to Maryland with open arms,” Boafo said.

The bill comes amid increased ICE recruitment efforts nationwide, including financial incentives such as signing bonuses and tuition reimbursement.

The Department of Homeland Security has not yet responded to inquiries about the proposed legislation, according to the report. Boafo plans to formally introduce the bill when the General Assembly reconvenes next week.