REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Legal

Md. bill would bar ICE officers who joined during Trump’s second term from holding state LE positions

The ICE Breaker Act of 2026 would bar individuals who joined ICE after Jan. 20, 2025 from serving as officers within any part of the Maryland state government

January 14, 2026 05:33 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Trump Immigration ICE

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Officer director Matt Elliston listens during a briefing, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/AP

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new bill set to be introduced in the Maryland General Assembly would bar Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers who joined the agency after Jan. 20, 2025, from holding law enforcement positions within the state government, NBC4 reported.

The proposal, called the ICE Breaker Act of 2026,would not affect ICE personnel hired before that date, which marks the start of President Donald Trump’s current term.

| DOWNLOAD: 26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook

The bill’s sponsor, Delegate Adrian Boafo, said he drafted the bill before the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, but that the incident reflects broader concerns raised by constituents.

Under the proposed legislation, individuals who joined ICE after Trump’s second inauguration would be prohibited from serving as law enforcement officers within any part of the Maryland state government, according to the report. However, they would still be eligible for employment in non-law enforcement roles.

“Anyone who joined ICE before the inauguration of Donald Trump ... You are welcome to Maryland with open arms,” Boafo said.

The bill comes amid increased ICE recruitment efforts nationwide, including financial incentives such as signing bonuses and tuition reimbursement.

The Department of Homeland Security has not yet responded to inquiries about the proposed legislation, according to the report. Boafo plans to formally introduce the bill when the General Assembly reconvenes next week.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-LA-HOMICIDES-LA
LAPD
LAPD homicide clearance rate rose to nearly 70% in 2025
Of the 230 homicides logged, officials said that 156, or 68%, were considered solved; factoring in the 78 killings from past years that were solved in 2025, the rate rose to 101%
February 03, 2026 04:44 PM
Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Federal law enforcement Legal
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com