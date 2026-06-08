NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Legal

Murder indictment dismissed against ex-LAPD cop in 2015 fatal OIS

“It cannot be said in any shape or form that the [ex-officer Clifford Proctor] had any malice,” which would be a necessary element of any murder charge, Judge Ronald S. Coen said

June 08, 2026 04:54 PM
US-NEWS-LAPD-EXOFFICER-SHOOTING-CHARGES-1-LA

Former LAPD officer Clifford Proctor, right, hugs attorney Tom Yu after his murder case was dismissed in a hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on Friday, June 5, 2026. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Myung J Chun/TNS

By James Queally
Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge dismissed a murder indictment Friday against a former Los Angeles police officer in the 2015 killing of an unarmed homeless man.

Judge Ronald S. Coen said prosecutors failed to meet the standards for a murder charge and failed to present exculpatory evidence to the 2024 grand jury that indicted ex-LAPD cop Clifford Proctor, who shot and killed Brendon Glenn during an attempted arrest in Venice Beach in 2015.

| DOWNLOAD: What Cops Want in 2026 survey results

“It cannot be said in any shape or form that the defendant had any malice,” which would be a necessary element of any murder charge, Coen said on Friday morning.

Proctor nodded along as Coen spoke and enveloped his attorney, Tom Yu, in a bear hug after the ruling was finalized. Outside the courtroom, Proctor said he planned to “pick up the pieces” of his life after a decade-plus legal saga.

The dismissal was granted over the objection of the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. A spokesman for the agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Proctor, 60, was on patrol with his partner, Jonathan Kawahara, when he responded to calls about Glenn and his dog causing a disturbance in Venice Beach in May 2015. Glenn had just been thrown out of a bar and got into an argument with Proctor over the behavior of his dog, authorities have previously said. Proctor threatened to shoot the animal. Glenn responded by hurling several racial slurs at Proctor. Both men are Black.

Glenn walked toward another bar, where he got into an argument with a bouncer who denied him entry. When the officers moved to arrest Glenn, a struggle ensued and Proctor shot the 29-year-old twice in the back, killing him.

Through his attorneys, Proctor has always said he believed Glenn was reaching for his partner’s gun. But video evidence from the scene does not show Glenn reaching for the pistol, and Kawahara told investigators he did not believe Glenn was going for his gun at the time of the shooting.

The case has had a tortured legal history. Ex-District Attorney Jackie Lacey declined to file charges against Proctor in 2018, even after former Police Chief Charlie Beck publicly called on her to charge manslaughter. When he was elected on a police accountability platform in 2020, District Attorney George Gascón hired special prosecutor Lawrence Middleton to re-examine a number of Lacey’s decisions in a number of fatal police shootings, including the Proctor case.

Middleton secured a murder indictment in late 2024, as Gascón’s tenure was ending. But the statute of limitations on manslaughter, the charge most police officials and experts believed was appropriate in this case, had long expired by then.

“A prosecutor’s job is not to seek an indictment, it’s to seek justice,” Yu said Friday. “That’s not what happened here.”

Yu also said he still believed Proctor had just cause to kill Glenn.

“Do I think it’s justified? I think it’s completely justified. We sitting in the courtroom have no business to judge what Proctor and Kawahara were thinking that night,” he said.

Proctor was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents as he attempted to board an international flight last October, apparently unaware there was a warrant out for his arrest. The Times previously reported that current District Attorney Nathan Hochman had let the case languish for nearly his entire first year in office.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-06-08 112528.png
Officer-Involved Shootings
N.J. officer continues ICU recovery after being wounded in shootout with suspect
Atlantic City Police Sgt. Christian Ivanov was critically wounded while executing a search warrant; the shooter was killed in the encounter
June 08, 2026 11:34 AM
US-NEWS-DANVILLE-CAT-BURGLARS-PLOTTED-FULL-1-SJ.jpg
Arrests and Sentencing
Would-be sports memorabilia thieves nabbed by Calif. police in spite of ‘full proof plan’
Five suspects have been arrested after allegedly trying to steal more than $50,000 in sports memorabilia from a local retailer
June 07, 2026 07:00 AM
poster.jpg
Airborne and Maritime
BWC: Fla. deputy, federal agent stop runaway boat after teens thrown overboard
While a Monroe County deputy approached the runaway boat and matched its speed and course, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent stopped it with a long boat hook
June 07, 2026 08:00 AM
Screenshot 2026-06-08 101253.png
Body Camera
‘Go to hell': BWC video shows man run at Wash. deputy, pull out handgun before OIS
The Thurston County deputy can be seen trying to coax the man away from a burning fire when the man became combative and pulled out a weapon
June 08, 2026 10:48 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman

©2026 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
hqdefault.jpg
Communications
PSBTA Introduces the “10‑2 Blue Brief” Podcast Spotlighting Cutting‑Edge Technology Keeping Law Enforcement and Communities Safer
The backbone of each conversation will be FirstNet and its continued impact on law enforcement efficiency and effectiveness at responding to cri
June 02, 2026 03:32 PM

LAPD Legal