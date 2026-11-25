WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took his criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s death row commutation plan to the Justice Department, joined by relatives of slain law enforcement officers and other victims of those on death row.

The Nov. 23 event came after Newsom announced Nov. 5 that he intends to commute all 548 death sentences in the state to life without the possibility of parole. His office says the commutations will take effect after required legal steps are completed.

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“We come together to stand against the travesty and to wrap our arms around the families of victims who were so cruelly betrayed by bad government and our political system,” Trump said.

Trump said Justice Department officials are working to get the plan “overturned in some form” but did not say how.

He also signed a memorandum directing the attorney general to seek the death penalty for first-degree murder of a minor, murder committed in the course of rape, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a child or sex trafficking, and murder committed in the course of kidnapping or human trafficking, according to a White House fact sheet.

The memorandum expands the crimes covered by Trump’s Jan. 20, 2025, executive order, which directed the attorney general to seek the death penalty in federal cases involving the murder of a law enforcement officer and capital crimes committed by people in the country illegally.

It also directs the attorney general to ensure federal death sentences are carried out as quickly as possible, including by prioritizing the prompt resolution of appeals and habeas petitions and opposing delay tactics in litigation.

“Once juries have spoken, capital punishment will be swift and certain,” Trump said.

During the Nov. 23 event, Trump also said the Justice Department will award nearly $150 million in grants to help agencies hire more than 1,000 additional sworn officers and speed up responses to domestic violence and sexual assault reports.

Victims speak on the impact

Among the relatives who spoke was Placer County Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Davis, who has lost both his father and his brother in the line of duty.

His father, Riverside County Sheriff’s Investigator Michael Davis Sr., was killed Oct. 24, 1988, when the California National Guard helicopter he was riding in struck power lines during Operation Border Ranger, a multi-agency drug interdiction operation near the Mexico border.

Twenty-six years later to the day, his brother, Detective Michael Davis Jr., was killed.

Davis, who has served in law enforcement for 28 years, said he moved 500 miles to Northern California to join his brother at the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. He called working patrol with him the greatest honor of his life.

Davis said his brother was a detective and had no obligation to respond to the Oct. 24, 2014, call but did. Luis Bracamontes was convicted of murdering Michael Davis and Sacramento County Deputy Danny Oliver and sentenced to death. Bracamontes is among the inmates on Newsom’s list.

Davis said Newsom “single-handedly ripped that band-aid off and opened that wound again.”

“I am disgusted and frustrated. My brother did not die in vain,” Davis said.

Davis said he has forgiven his brother’s killer, but “forgiveness does not eliminate accountability or erase consequences.”

Gloria Vega, the daughter of Palm Springs Police Officer Jose “Gil” Vega, also spoke about her father, who served the department for nearly 35 years. She said he was twice named officer of the year and could make someone laugh while placing them under arrest.

Vega and Officer Lesley Zerebny were killed Oct. 8, 2016, while responding to a domestic disturbance call. John Hernandez Felix was sentenced to death in their deaths.

Gloria Vega said her father was working an overtime shift months before his planned retirement.

“After a long time of serving his community, he never got to enjoy his retirement he worked so hard to earn,” Gloria Vega said.

Trump said he would contribute $5,000 to a Trump account for Vega’s granddaughter.

Federal push to expand death penalty cases

Trump has repeatedly called for capital punishment for those who kill officers, including during an Oct. 15 Rose Garden event, where he urged that it also be pursued for those who kill firefighters.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department has sought the death penalty 49 times since Jan. 20, 2025, compared with once during the Biden administration.

Trump said Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, has introduced the Just Punishment for Murder Act, which would codify parts of the memorandum and the executive order.

A Police1 review found that at least 34 inmates on Newsom’s intended-clemency list, including Bracamontes and Felix, were convicted in cases involving the murders of 36 law enforcement officers and one correctional sergeant.

The Fraternal Order of Police called the plan a “subversion of justice” in a Nov. 16 statement. National FOP President Patrick Yoes, whom Trump recognized in the audience at the Justice Department event, said the commutations affect “548 families, victims and survivors of terrible crimes, who relied on the laws of their State and the officials charged with seeking and getting justice for them.”

Yoes pointed to Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan, whose killer, Adel Sambrano Ramos, was sentenced to death in June 2025.

Newsom’s office released a statement before the event criticizing Trump’s use of the pardon power.

“I won’t take lectures on accountability from a president who has used the pardon power to help wealthy friends and business associates avoid accountability while victims are left fighting to recover what was stolen from them,” Newsom said.

The statement said everyone covered by the action “will remain incarcerated for life without the possibility of parole.” It acknowledged that some victims disagree with the decision and said Newsom has also met with victims who urged him to take it.

The Habeas Corpus Resource Center says inmates with a separate felony conviction require a recommendation from at least four California Supreme Court justices before the governor can complete their commutations.

California has not carried out an execution since Jan. 17, 2006, when Clarence Ray Allen was executed at San Quentin, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions in March 2019, leaving existing death sentences intact. The proposed commutations would replace those sentences with life in prison without the possibility of parole.