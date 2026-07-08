NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Less Lethal

N.C. police chief updates TASER carrying policy

Greensboro Police officers will now be required to carry their TASERs on the opposite side of their body from their firearms

July 08, 2026 03:57 PM
584591206_1163733609264920_7502217164273641015_n.jpg

Greensboro Police Department

By Kevin Griffin
News & Record, Greensboro, N.C.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Though he’s been in the job less than two months, Greensboro Police Chief Kamran Afzal is beginning to make his mark with a change in departmental policy.

Greensboro officers are now required to carry their tasers on the opposite side of their firearms.

Afzal, who was sworn in as chief on May 12, said the change is in line with best practices.

| RESOURCE: Choose the right real-time policing model for your agency

“It wasn’t really anything earth shattering,” Afzal said in a recent interview. “I don’t want to have an issue where we accidentally pull a handgun out instead of a Taser because they’re on the same side.”

He added: “We train that way and we just give our officers the ability to put it on either side but I was like, ‘Well, if we train that way, then we need to go ahead and apply policy saying it needs to be on the opposite side of where your strong side is.’”

The new police chief also alluded to controversy over incidents in which officers had drawn guns instead of Tasers.

Though he did not mention it specifically, one of the biggest controversies came in 2021 in Minnesota when Officer Kim Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright. Potter, who was ultimately convicted of manslaughter, said she had intended to use her Taser.

When it comes to any other potential policy changes, Afzal said he will be taking some time in order to get a long-term perspective.

“I was looking at how we do problem solving on a month-to-month basis and setting expectations that, what I expect from my command staff is identifying patterns and identifying to what they are doing to address those patterns,” he said.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-07-07 114104.png
Police Recruitment
All officers in S.C. PD quit after city council denies raises
The two officers and the chief who made up the Johnsonville Police Department have resigned, even after the city council voted not to dissolve the agency
July 07, 2026 12:05 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-07-08 114753.png
Body Camera
BWC shows shootout that left Minn. officer wounded, suspect dead
The St. Peter Police officer was at the front of a line of officers climbing a set of stairs when a shotgun-wielding suspect fired at them, striking the officer in the arm and vest
July 08, 2026 12:29 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-07-07 110334.png
Arrests and Sentencing
Calif. police arrest 400 during Fourth of July beach disturbances
As crowds in Newport Beach grew, individuals blocked roadways and threw explosive mortars, fireworks and other projectiles at police officers, into densely packed crowds and near children
July 07, 2026 11:05 AM
483064697_1031071092391062_1606642797382674740_n.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Entire W.Va. police department fired after sergeant reports evidence room break-in
A former Barrackville sergeant says he and the department’s remaining officer were placed on inactive status after reporting that the evidence room had been broken into
July 08, 2026 11:51 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman

© 2026 the News & Record (Greensboro, N.C.). Visit www.news-record.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
2026_04_09_Horka_u_staare_Paky_Ks118 2.jpg
Technology
From Voice Communication over Radio to Real-Time Video: Czech Fire Rescue Service Transforms Operational Command with LiveU
Replaces voice calls with real-time video intelligence – reducing firefighting duration and giving commanders additional situational awareness to make faster, better decisions
July 02, 2026 08:50 AM

Law Enforcement Policies Less Lethal