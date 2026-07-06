Budget cuts end Calif. PD’s mounted unit after nearly 30 years

By Jennah Pendleton

The Sacramento Bee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While no police officers were laid off in the city of Sacramento’s budget cuts this year, three members of the department did lose their jobs: Hoss, Babs and Thor.

They are the three horses that served in the Sacramento Police Department’s Mounted Unit, which is no more as of July 1 . The program was cut as the city navigated a $66 million budget shortfall, most of which was balanced by eliminating around 100 vacant positions, issuing a few pink slips, raising fees and cutting spending on homelessness.

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The team of horse-mounted officers have patrolled downtown and Old Sacramento daily since 1998, when the unit was founded. It operates out of the same facility as the department’s marine unit on Front Street, complete with holding pens, a training arena and a barn, which is named after the longtime mounted unit officer and later volunteer Billy Lyons.

The team took its last ride June 30. According to Officer Matthew Jones, it was just like any other day. He started it by riding past Front Street Animal Shelter on his way to the waterfront.

“Front Street staff are generally outside on breaks or walking the dogs, so I checked in on them and let them say goodbye,” Jones said, his voice tightening. “Then we made our way to Old Sac, checked in on the…”

Jones stopped, unable to continue, too emotional to continue reflecting on his last day patrolling from atop Thor, who was reportedly beloved by the business owners in Old Sacramento and along K Street. Jones later said that he joined the force specifically to be on the mounted unit, which he has been a part of for 10 years.

The city is not expecting an influx of crime without the daily mounted patrol downtown — Sgt. Jason Duink says the biggest effect of the unit’s decommissioning will not be to public safety, but the loss of positive community interaction.

“An officer on horseback is very easy to approach, I mean, people from all walks of life, all the visitors, they’re instantly drawn to the horse,” Duink said. “There are certain segments of society that probably would rather not talk to a police officer, except for one on a horse.”

Police spokesperson Officer Allison Smith said that patrol in the area is bolstered by advancing technology and staffing strategies.

“I mean, a camera is not a horse,” she said. “But we’re prepared.”

With just two officers and a sergeant, the unit, like many across the Sacramento Police Department, operated under capacity. The two officers will be redirected to standard car patrol.

One can see that Jones’ heart remains with the steeds. Thor, his enormous partner, will come home with him to live out his semi-retirement among the seven other horses Jones owns with his family. Hoss and Babs were also purchased by officers.

Jones plans to continue offering training to mounted units throughout the southwest United States, with Thor traveling with him in a trailer that is just big enough to fit him.

The barn will remain, though without an equine presence. The facility hosts a memorial for past police horses and former Officer Tara O’Sullivan, who was ambushed and killed when responding to a domestic violence incident in 2019. She was not a member of the unit, but would routinely volunteer at the barn.

According to the city budget, cutting the five positions saved the city $918,000. The city will also save on the cost of paying a farrier (an equine hoof care professional) and veterinary services.

Overall, the department’s budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year is $253 million — a $3 million decrease from the previous year, but nearly double what it was ten years ago.

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