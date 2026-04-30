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Denver Sheriff’s Department recruit dies after suffering medical emergency during training

Dorbor Mulbah had “expressed discomfort and became unwell” during physical training; Mulbah was transported to a hospital, where he died the next morning

April 30, 2026 11:02 AM • 
Joanna Putman
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Denver Sheriff’s Department

DENVER — A Denver Sheriff’s Department recruit has died after suffering a medical emergency during physical training, Denver 7 reported.

Dorbor Mulbah had “expressed discomfort and became unwell” during physical training on April 28, according to a statement from Sheriff Elias A. Diggins. Mulbah was transported to a hospital, where he died the next morning.

Mulbah had started at the academy in January and was set to graduate in May, Denver 7 reported. Diggins stated that an administrative investigation would be launched as a “matter of protocol.”

The department will be making mental health resources available to academy staff and recruits.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com