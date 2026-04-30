Denver Sheriff’s Department recruit dies after suffering medical emergency during training

DENVER — A Denver Sheriff’s Department recruit has died after suffering a medical emergency during physical training, Denver 7 reported.

Dorbor Mulbah had “expressed discomfort and became unwell” during physical training on April 28, according to a statement from Sheriff Elias A. Diggins. Mulbah was transported to a hospital, where he died the next morning.

Mulbah had started at the academy in January and was set to graduate in May, Denver 7 reported. Diggins stated that an administrative investigation would be launched as a “matter of protocol.”

The department will be making mental health resources available to academy staff and recruits.