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Brothers follow three-generation legacy into Mo. police department

Nicholas and Michael Menendez will join the St. Louis PD after serving in the Army and graduating from the academy, following the footsteps of their mother, father and grandfather

June 14, 2026 08:25 AM

By Katie Kull
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — When brothers Nicholas and Michael Menendez graduate from the city’s police academy this week, they’ll be following the footsteps of their mother, father and grandfather.

The South City natives say growing up in a household with two career St. Louis police officers made their paths almost certain — they want to give back to the city and people that raised them, they say.

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“I’ve wanted to be a St. Louis City policeman since I can remember,” Michael Menendez, 23, said in an interview. “It’s always been a dream job of mine.”

Their graduation will bring 18 new officers into a police department that has, for years, dwindled in size as leaders struggled to recruit new officers and retain experienced ones amid staffing shortages and political turmoil.

In recent months, the department — under a newly reinstated state-appointed Police Board after more than a decade under city control — has sought to replenish the ranks and convince veterans to stay by boosting pay, posting billboards and other recruiting materials and hosting a “hiring blitz” that drew 124 applicants.

But the Menendez brothers didn’t need much convincing.

Nicholas and Michael, who go by “Nick” and “Mike,” grew up in South St. Louis. Nick attended St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School; Mike went to St. John Vianney High School.

After high school, both joined the Army, and both ended up being stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Both became team leaders.

“It builds that foundation of being a role model,” said Nick, 25.

After the military, the brothers returned to St. Louis and joined the police academy.

It was a grind, both said, but they had a strong foundation. And a sense of brotherly competition.

On academy tests, Nick beat his brother in fitness and in the classroom. Mike got the best score in driving and firearms — by one shot.

Now, they say they’re looking forward to getting out on the street and doing police work.

Nick says he’s always wanted to be a patrolman out in a car, working the streets. Mike says his dream is to rise through the ranks. Both say they want long, successful careers with the department.

To do that, they said, they’ll take lessons from their parents, retired Sgts. Karen and Phil Menendez: Do community policing and get to know people. Treat people with respect.

“We have big shoes to fill,” Nick said.

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