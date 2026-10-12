Fla. homicide deputy killed in head-on crash with wrong-way driver

MIMS, Fla. — A Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed when a wrong way interstate driver crashed head-on into his vehicle, WFTV reported.

BCSO Homicide Agent Kevin Morris, 55, was en route to the scene of a deputy-involved shooting when the Oct. 11 crash occurred. The other driver was also killed.

The woman had been driving home from a wedding when she entered an Interstate 95 ramp headed the wrong direction, WFTV reported. Both cars caught fire in the crash.

“He had some old man-isms, if you will, and was just one of those guys that when he walked into a room, everybody lighted up, everybody was glad to be around him,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Morris had served with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office for 5 years and previously served with the Palm Bay Police Department for 11 years.