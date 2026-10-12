NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer Down

Fla. homicide deputy killed in head-on crash with wrong-way driver

Brevard County Sheriff’s Homicide Agent Kevin Morris, 55, was en route to the scene of a deputy-involved shooting when a wrong-way driver crashed into his vehicle head-on

October 12, 2026 09:29 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Philadelphia LODD.png

Officer Down Memorial Page

MIMS, Fla. — A Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed when a wrong way interstate driver crashed head-on into his vehicle, WFTV reported.

BCSO Homicide Agent Kevin Morris, 55, was en route to the scene of a deputy-involved shooting when the Oct. 11 crash occurred. The other driver was also killed.

The woman had been driving home from a wedding when she entered an Interstate 95 ramp headed the wrong direction, WFTV reported. Both cars caught fire in the crash.

“He had some old man-isms, if you will, and was just one of those guys that when he walked into a room, everybody lighted up, everybody was glad to be around him,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Morris had served with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office for 5 years and previously served with the Palm Bay Police Department for 11 years.

Trending
US-NEWS-BAY-COUNTY-REMOVES-ANNUAL-WORK-1-MLI.jpg
Retirement Planning & Resources
Mich. county lifts hour restrictions, allowing retired deputies more time to work at sheriff’s office
The change allows retired Bay County employees who work part-time at the sheriff’s office or prosecutor’s office to extend their time on the job without affecting their pensions
October 11, 2026 07:00 AM
US-NEWS-NYPD-COPS-WHO-SAVED-CHOKING-1-NY.jpg
Body Camera
NYPD officers reunite with 11-month-old boy they saved from choking
Officers Julio Arias and Caroline Abreau Garcia responded with life-saving care when a Good Samaritan alerted them to a mother in distress and a choking baby
October 11, 2026 08:00 AM
Philadelphia Police
Artificial Intelligence
AI model submits false tip on Philadelphia Police unsolved homicide case
Claude submitted a form on PhillyUnsolvedMurders.com, a Philadelphia PD site, but its response was filtered out as spam before reaching detectives
October 12, 2026 10:44 AM
Screenshot 2026-10-12 112951.png
Body Camera
N.Y. mayor orders NYPD to review use of force policy, adds $2.6M for police oversight office
Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced changes to the use of force review system after an NYPD officer awaiting a disciplinary trial in a 2024 OIS was erroneously allowed to retire
October 12, 2026 12:16 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (31).png
Technology
What Law Enforcement Needs for Major Event Security
As crowd sizes and threat complexity grow, command staff are rethinking what “situational awareness” requires
October 06, 2026 02:31 PM

Line-of-Duty Death (LODD) Officer Down Police Heroes
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com