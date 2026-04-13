Tenn. deputy dies from injuries sustained in crash

Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County deputy died from injuries suffered in a collision, according to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Landon Faulkner was 24 years old. He crashed Wednesday into a disabled vehicle in a travel lane on Highway 111 and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Faulkner graduated from the Knoxville Police Department’s Explore Cadet program in 2017. He went on to work as a deputy and corrections deputy in Grundy County for nearly three year before joining the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in 2022.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

— Compiled by Cameron McKeon

© 2026 the Chattanooga Times/Free Press (Chattanooga, Tenn.).

Visit www.timesfreepress.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.