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Tenn. deputy dies from injuries sustained in crash

Landon Faulkner, 24, joined the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in 2022; in all, he served in law enforcement for nearly six years

April 13, 2026 08:29 AM
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Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County deputy died from injuries suffered in a collision, according to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Landon Faulkner was 24 years old. He crashed Wednesday into a disabled vehicle in a travel lane on Highway 111 and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Faulkner graduated from the Knoxville Police Department’s Explore Cadet program in 2017. He went on to work as a deputy and corrections deputy in Grundy County for nearly three year before joining the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in 2022.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

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— Compiled by Cameron McKeon

© 2026 the Chattanooga Times/Free Press (Chattanooga, Tenn.).
Visit www.timesfreepress.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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