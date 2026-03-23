BWC: Naked man fleeing from Calif. officers tries to attack them with shovel before OIS

By Jo Carrerow Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — The Yuba City Police Department released a video Friday afternoon chronicling the sequence of events on Feb. 26 when a local man, nude and wielding a shovel, was shot twice by police officers.

Under state law, the police department has 30 days from the date of the incident to release body-worn camera footage.

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The graphic video appears to show the entire incident in which the suspect, 31-year-old Guillermo Figueroa of Yuba City ultimately was shot. Officers involved were Emilio Campos and Christopher Doble. Figuero is still in a Sacramento -area hospital in critical but stable condition.

The video, narrated by Yuba City Police Chief Jim Runyen, depicts footage taken from body cams, a Ring camera and provides audio from 911 calls during the incident that occurred in the 1800 block of Rapid Falls Drive. Figuero’s lower half of his body was blurred throughout the video.

“As part of our commitment to transparency, we are releasing body-worn camera footage along with surveillance and residential video related to this critical incident,” Runyen said in the video.

The initial portion of the video is taken from a Ring camera of a 911 caller. Several calls were received starting at 9:16 a.m., according to Runyen, “about a Hispanic male who was naked, acting erratic, and running down the street in the 2000 block of Wild River Drive.”

“I’m calling to report someone acting erratically, um, on Wild River, uh, by the dog park, he’s fully naked and causing a disturbance,” the 911 caller said.

The caller could be heard reporting his neighbor just broke through the wall and punched his own sister and then rammed through the caller’s front door, shattering a window, as shown in the video.

Figueroa was also shown leaping over a car in the video, before throwing himself at a front door where a Ring camera was located.

Runyen said two officers were dispatched to the scene and after a short foot pursuit the suspect initially appeared to be surrendering in a front yard of a nearby residence. When officers approached the suspect “he became combative, and the use of force occurred,” Runyen explained.

At this point in the video the officers had Figuero on his stomach on the ground, put one handcuff on and when they tried to put on the other handcuff, Figuero turned over and began struggling.

“No, no, no, stop!” an officer could be heard yelling.

Figuero got up and approached the officers while one officer could be seen trying to hold him back with his arm.

Officers used tasers and batons but both these measures were ineffective, Runyen said, and even though Figueroa fell through, apparently broke a fence and ended up face forward on the ground, as officers yelled “Stop resisting!” and “Roll over!” he got back up again and started swinging a shovel at the officers.

“Once in the back yard the suspect armed himself with a shovel and swung it at officers multiple times,” Runyen said, as viewers are shown stills of Figueroa with a shovel.

“As a result, an officer shooting occurred,” Runyen said, as Figueroa fell to the ground in the video.

“After the suspect was shot, he continued to fight with officers and was eventually taken into custody,” Runyen said.

Although he was shot twice in the torso according to media reports, it was not apparent where on his body he was shot in the footage.

In the video, officers yelled, “Do not move, you understand, you’re going to get shot again!” Figueroa first put his hands behind his back, then rolled over and started getting up again.

After a struggle, Figueroa was fully handcuffed and the video shows emergency medical assistance, including CPR, being administered to him by officers.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Yuba Sutter Officer Involved Shooting Team, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office, and the Yuba City Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit.

“All pertinent video and audio associated with this incident will be released to the public in cooperation with the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office as it is still an active investigation,” Runyen said at the conclusion of the video.

Officers Campos and Doble have both been put on administrative leave during the shooting investigation.

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