Video shows officers responding in seconds to take down Ariz. shooter who wounded 9

TUCSON, Ariz. — Surveillance footage shows officers responding within seconds to take down a mass shooter, AZ Family reported.

The July 19 incident unfolded after two groups argued outside of a restaurant, court documents obtained by AZ Family state. A man can be seen on security camera footage exiting a building before opening fire.

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Nine people were wounded in the shooting, AZFamily reported.

The suspect can then be seen running through the street. About eight seconds after he stopped shooting, officers arrived on the scene and shot the suspect.

Officers can then be seen rendering aid to the suspect and rushing to help gunshot victims. The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition, AZFamily reported.

The suspect was charged with nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, nine counts of aggravated assault involving serious physical injury and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure. He was on probation for shooting at a person in 2024.