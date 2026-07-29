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Officer-Involved Shootings

Video shows officers responding in seconds to take down Ariz. shooter who wounded 9

Security camera video shows Tucson Police officers shooting a man eight seconds after he stopped firing shots

July 29, 2026 12:15 PM • 
Joanna Putman

TUCSON, Ariz. — Surveillance footage shows officers responding within seconds to take down a mass shooter, AZ Family reported.

The July 19 incident unfolded after two groups argued outside of a restaurant, court documents obtained by AZ Family state. A man can be seen on security camera footage exiting a building before opening fire.

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Nine people were wounded in the shooting, AZFamily reported.

The suspect can then be seen running through the street. About eight seconds after he stopped shooting, officers arrived on the scene and shot the suspect.

Officers can then be seen rendering aid to the suspect and rushing to help gunshot victims. The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition, AZFamily reported.

The suspect was charged with nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, nine counts of aggravated assault involving serious physical injury and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure. He was on probation for shooting at a person in 2024.

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Mass Casualty Incidents Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com