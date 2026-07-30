Texas police academy temporarily suspended amid state investigation

FORT BEND, Texas — The Fort Bend County’s police academy has been temporarily closed as it undergoes an investigation, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The state is investigating the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy after receiving a report of an ineligible cadet.

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According to the sheriff’s office, inspectors identified concerns involving student attendance records, the completion and use of standardized forms and quality-assurance procedures intended to ensure compliance with state standards.

The sheriff’s office has voluntarily placed its Basic Peace Officer Course operations on hold while it implements corrective measures. Its August 2026 cadet class has been postponed.

Officials said they are working with TCOLE to allow members of the current class, Class 50, to graduate as quickly as possible while ensuring they meet all state requirements.

The academy has graduated thousands of cadets in the more than 40 years of its operations. Fort Bend Sheriff Eric Fagan stated that the academy would put courses on hold and postpone its August cadet class while his office worked to address compliance concerns.

“We recognize where improvements are needed, and we are committed to taking the necessary steps to strengthen our processes and ensure continued compliance with TCOLE standards,” Fagan said.

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement recently received additional funding to conduct reviews of the state’s police academies, the Houston Chronicle reported.