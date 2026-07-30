Ala. sheriff’s office receives new traffic safety equipment through private grant

By Bill Wilson

The Anniston Star, Ala.

HEFLIN, Ala. — A new tool coming to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office will do more than flash a driver’s speed back at them.

The office has been awarded an ATS Gives Back Grant that will provide a Shield12 radar speed sign and two years of complimentary TraffiCloud software, giving deputies a new way to study traffic patterns and address speeding concerns across the county.

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The radar sign is designed to encourage motorists to slow down while collecting data on vehicle speeds, traffic volume and the times of day vehicles travel through an area.

That information can help deputies identify problem areas, evaluate citizen complaints, determine where traffic enforcement may be needed most and measure the effectiveness of traffic safety initiatives.

The system does not collect personal information, take photographs or capture license plate numbers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Instead, the data will provide deputies with a broader picture of traffic conditions in areas where residents have raised concerns or where speeding may pose a safety risk.

The grant is being provided through ATS Traffic Solutions’ ATS Gives Back Grant Program, which supports law enforcement agencies and other organizations working to improve roadway safety.

The radar sign can be deployed in different areas of the county, allowing traffic data to be gathered where concerns arise and helping officials better understand when and where speeding problems occur.

For drivers, the most visible part of the system will likely be the familiar reminder to check the speedometer.

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