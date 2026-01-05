Bipartisan bill aimed at providing officers with standardized trauma kits signed into law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Improving Police Critical Aid for Responding to Emergencies (CARE) Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at equipping law enforcement officers with standardized trauma kits, has been signed into law as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, according to an announcement from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

The new law establishes baseline standards for trauma kits purchased with federal grant funding and outlines best practices for training officers in their use, according to the news release.

“Police officers serve on the front lines in their communities every day, and they are often first on the scene in medical emergencies,” said Whitehouse. “Our bipartisan law will provide officers with emergency trauma kits and fund standardized training to help them better protect the public and save lives.”

According to the sponsors, the trauma kits are designed to help control severe bleeding and provide critical aid during medical emergencies before paramedics arrive — a need particularly urgent in rural areas, where EMS response times are often longer. Lawmakers cited military data from Iraq and Afghanistan showing that the use of tourniquets increased survival rates sixfold.

The law directs the Department of Justice to work with law enforcement and medical experts to set minimum standards for trauma kits purchased with Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) funds. It also requires the creation of optional best practices for officer training, kit deployment and ongoing maintenance.

“When responding to medical emergencies, time and access to the right tools can mean the difference between life and death,” said Cornyn. “This law will equip law enforcement officers with high-quality trauma kits to prevent deaths due to blood loss and give patients the best chance of survival.”

Durbin added that the new standards are especially important in rural communities.

The CARE Act is supported by major law enforcement and medical organizations, including the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA), Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the American College of Surgeons (ACS), according to the release.

