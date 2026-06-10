DOJ unveils $700M in COPS grants

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice announced nearly $700 million in grant funding opportunities aimed at supporting law enforcement agencies nationwide.

The funding, administered through the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, includes programs focused on hiring officers, improving school safety, supporting officer wellness, preparing first responders for active shooter incidents and providing law enforcement technology resources.

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“These grants will deliver real, measurable impact in communities across the country,” said Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward Jr. “This Administration is committed to strengthening public safety and ensuring accountability to the taxpayer. The Department will make certain that every dollar invested goes directly toward reducing crime and upholding the rule of law. Supporting the heroic work of state, local, and tribal law enforcement is not only an honor, but an essential step forward in our shared mission to keep the American people safe.”

The largest competitive program, the COPS Hiring Program, will make up to $158 million available to state, local and tribal agencies to hire career law enforcement officers and expand community policing efforts, according to the announcement.

Other funding opportunities include up to $73 million through the STOP School Violence Prevention Program for school safety initiatives, up to $9 million for law enforcement mental health and wellness services and up to $10 million for active shooter response training. The Justice Department said the active shooter program is expected to train at least 20,000 first responders.

The department also announced up to $34 million for the Anti-Heroin Task Force Program, which targets the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil and illegal prescription opioids, and up to $13 million for the Anti-Methamphetamine Program to combat methamphetamine production and trafficking.

In addition, Congress has allocated $400 million for the COPS Technology and Equipment Program to help agencies acquire equipment, technology and communications systems used in crime prevention and response efforts.

The Justice Department said state and local applicants must comply with federal law regarding the sharing of citizenship and immigration status information with government agencies. The department also said priority consideration will be given to jurisdictions that cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts and participate in Homeland Security Task Force initiatives.

Additional information about the funding opportunities is available through the COPS Office at cops.usdoj.gov/grants.

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