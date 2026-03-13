ALPR governance: How police agencies can protect a critical tool without losing public trust

By Kevin Metcalf

Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) systems are now standard in policing. Agencies rely on them to recover stolen vehicles, identify vehicles linked to serious crimes, support missing persons cases and accelerate investigations. In many jurisdictions, ALPR serves as a routine force multiplier.

Vehicles play a role in a large percentage of crimes, making vehicle intelligence one of the most valuable investigative tools available to police. Today, automated license plate reader systems help solve more than 700,000 crimes each year in the United States, while dramatically expanding officers’ ability to identify suspect vehicles by scanning thousands of license plates per hour. Early deployments demonstrated that dedicated plate-reader patrol teams could achieve 10 times the arrest rate of traditional patrol officers, underscoring why ALPR technology has become a core investigative capability for modern police agencies. [1,2]

At the same time, ALPR faces increasing scrutiny from lawsuits, civil liberties advocates and public officials who question whether its use constitutes mass surveillance.

ALPR systems provide clear investigative value, but privacy concerns are real and cannot simply be dismissed. Agencies that acknowledge these concerns and address them directly can reduce legal risk while strengthening community trust. The core issue is not the technology itself. The issue is how it is governed. Agencies that treat ALPR as a managed investigative system rather than simply another camera can protect the tool, reduce legal exposure and demonstrate responsible use.

The mistake agencies keep making

Many agencies respond to ALPR criticism by emphasizing three points:



The technology helps solve crime.

License plates are visible in public.

Vendors provide privacy protections.

While these points may be true, they do not address the core concern.

Public scrutiny rarely focuses on the existence of ALPR technology. Instead, it focuses on whether agencies can demonstrate disciplined and accountable use.

In simple terms, critics are not asking, “Why do you have this tool?” They are asking, “Can you prove you are using it responsibly?” Too often, agencies cannot easily provide that proof.

Why ALPR is suddenly a legal target

Police officers have observed license plates in public for as long as patrol cars have existed. Courts have consistently held that individuals have no reasonable expectation of privacy in license plates visible on public roads. That principle has not changed. [3]

What has changed is the scale of data collection. A single patrol car equipped with ALPR may now observe in a week what an entire police department once observed in a year. [4]

Modern ALPR systems can:



Capture millions of plate sightings.

Retain them for months or years.

Aggregate data across agencies and regions.

Reconstruct patterns of movement over time.

This shift matters. A single observation of a vehicle is very different from a searchable database capable of reconstructing a vehicle’s movements over time.

When agencies cannot clearly explain who accessed ALPR data, why it was accessed, how long it is retained or how it is shared, the system may appear less like a targeted investigative tool and more like generalized monitoring. That perception increases legal and political risk.

What actually creates legal risk

From a governance perspective, ALPR programs fail when agencies cannot answer four basic questions:



Who accessed the data? What data did they access? Why did they access it? What happened to the data afterward?

If these answers are unclear, undocumented or difficult to retrieve, the agency remains vulnerable even if no misuse occurred.

Many departments deployed ALPR rapidly to meet operational needs without applying the same governance standards used for evidence systems, records management platforms or case management databases.

That gap is increasingly being challenged in courtrooms, legislative hearings and public oversight forums.

Why policy on paper is not enough

Many agencies already have ALPR policies. Policies alone provide limited protection unless they are reinforced by technical controls.

Consider the difference between these two approaches:



A policy stating that ALPR “shall only be used for legitimate law enforcement purposes.”

A system that requires officers to document a case number or BOLO before running a query.

Oversight bodies increasingly expect the second approach because it produces verifiable records rather than relying on assurances.

Systems designed to require justification before a query occurs provide stronger safeguards than policies that rely on discipline after the fact.

Governance is not anti-police — it is pro-agency

Some leaders worry governance controls could slow officers or limit investigative flexibility. In practice, well-designed governance structures often improve both accountability and operational clarity.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice report, strong planning, disciplined implementation and careful management of automated license plate reader systems can improve effectiveness and streamline operations. [5]

Governance safeguards also provide several practical benefits:



Clear expectations for officers.

Protection for officers against allegations of misuse.

Reduced exposure to lawsuits based on speculation.

Greater ability to defend the program publicly.

Some jurisdictions have restricted or dismantled ALPR systems not because the technology failed, but because agencies could not demonstrate adequate oversight. [6]

What a defensible ALPR program looks like

Maintaining effective ALPR operations requires governance standards that align with evidence-based policing. Agencies that implement clear documentation, access controls, auditing and retention rules can strengthen accountability while preserving operational effectiveness.

Purpose comes first

Every ALPR query should have a documented reason tied to the agency’s mission, such as:



A case number.

A CAD call.

A BOLO.

A supervisor-approved operation.

This documentation does not need to be lengthy. A brief explanation such as “Case #23-0412 – burglary suspect vehicle trace” provides enough context to demonstrate that the query served a legitimate investigative purpose.

Recording the purpose helps ensure ALPR use remains investigative rather than exploratory.

Access must be role-based

Not every employee needs the same level of system access.

A defensible ALPR program distinguishes between:



Patrol access.

Investigative access.

Analytical access.

Administrative access.

Shared accounts or broad access permissions create unnecessary risk. Role-based access protects officers and improves accountability by ensuring each user can justify their level of system access.

Usage reports are non-negotiable

If an agency cannot determine who accessed ALPR data and why, it cannot effectively defend the program.

Usage logs should:



Capture every query.

Record user identity, time and purpose.

Be retained and reviewable.

Be protected from alteration.

Leadership should conduct periodic audits of system use. These reviews are not a sign of distrust; they are a standard accountability practice that protects both the agency and its personnel.

Retention should be limited and justified

Long-term storage of non-relevant plate data is one of the most common sources of criticism surrounding ALPR programs.

Best practice typically includes:



Short default retention periods such as 30 to 90 days.

Automatic purging of non-hit data.

Case-based retention extensions with documentation.

Retention rules should be enforced automatically rather than managed manually. A clearly defined data life cycle strengthens governance by ensuring that information is retained only as long as operationally necessary.

Sharing must be governed, not casual

Interagency data sharing can support important investigations, but it must be carefully managed.

If another agency has access to your ALPR data, leaders should be able to answer several questions:



Is that access logged?

Are partner agencies held to the same standards?

Is data sharing tied to defined investigative purposes?

Unrestricted sharing expands risk beyond the agency’s control.

A real-world lesson

In one agency I worked with, ALPR was widely used and trusted internally. When a public records request arrived, however, leadership realized they could not clearly explain how frequently ALPR was queried, who conducted searches or whether those searches were tied to specific cases.

No misconduct had occurred. Yet the absence of governance created a perception of misuse that nearly resulted in the program being suspended.

After implementing role-based access, mandatory justification fields and quarterly audits, the agency regained internal and external confidence. ALPR use actually improved because officers understood expectations and leadership could confidently defend the program.

Leadership’s role in ALPR governance

ALPR governance is ultimately a command responsibility rather than simply an IT issue.

Chiefs and sheriffs should be able to answer several straightforward questions:



Can we explain our ALPR program to a judge in plain language?

Can we demonstrate how misuse would be detected?

Can we show evidence of restraint as well as capability?

If the answer to these questions is unclear, the agency is exposed even if the system has never been abused.

Future direction

ALPR technology will remain part of modern policing. Courts are not prohibiting license plate observation, but they are increasingly demanding institutional maturity and evidence that agencies understand the power of these tools and have established meaningful safeguards.

Agencies that treat ALPR as “just another camera” will face growing scrutiny. Agencies that integrate ALPR into a governed investigative framework can preserve both operational effectiveness and community confidence.

The question is no longer whether police may use ALPR. The question is whether agencies can demonstrate responsible use of that authority.

References



About the author

Kevin Metcalf is Vice President of the Law Enforcement Division at Whooster / OWL Intel and a former federal agent and prosecutor with decades of experience in complex investigations, electronic evidence, and law enforcement technology governance. He advises agencies on investigative tradecraft, intelligence-led operations, accountability, and risk management in an increasingly digital investigative environment.