Building a real time policing strategy through partnerships

The following is excerpted from “26 on 2026: A police leadership playbook.” Download your copy here.

By Chris Henningsen

It’s important that every community develop a Real Time Policing strategy. Partnerships are essential, involving various stakeholders who serve on a Real Time Policing committee. These committees establish the strategy for what Real Time Policing looks like within each community.

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Real Time Policing focuses on keeping the community safe, and that can mean different things to different partners. From the perspective of the:



Police department: Rescuing victims, locating and apprehending suspects after a crime has been committed and maintaining overall community safety.

Rescuing victims, locating and apprehending suspects after a crime has been committed and maintaining overall community safety. Fire department: Directing fire resources to save lives, protect loved ones and preserve property.

Directing fire resources to save lives, protect loved ones and preserve property. Emergency management: Providing weather updates, reporting downed trees and identifying road closures.

Providing weather updates, reporting downed trees and identifying road closures. Traffic management center: Identifying unsafe roadways, locating collision sites and increasing signal light timing until obstructions are cleared from the roadway.

Identifying unsafe roadways, locating collision sites and increasing signal light timing until obstructions are cleared from the roadway. Business partners: Sharing camera resources to help create a lifeline of safety for the community.

Real Time Policing committees are typically established through police departments. The overall vision is set by the chief or sheriff. A committee is then formed with representatives from multiple stakeholder groups and is usually chaired by the leader or manager of the Real Time Center.

Technology plays an important role in this process, and it’s critical that the community understands how technology is being used. Community transparency and trust are essential, especially when residents know technology is being used solely to keep the community safe. It’s also important to recognize that technology may change as community priorities and focus evolve.

Every community is different. Below are suggested stakeholders to consider for your committee:



Police chief or sheriff’s office, Real Time Center, public information officer and police technology representatives.

A fire department representative, as fire personnel may play a future role in the Real Time Center.

Traffic management center

Community business partners (Schools, hospitals, retail partners and others)

Other individuals or organizations that are important to your community.

Each stakeholder brings an important piece of the puzzle. When those pieces come together, they help shape a complete picture aligned with the vision and direction your community wants. Over time, technology vendors may change, and challenges will come and go, but collaboration remains constant.

The National Real Time Crime Center Association (NRTCCA) will help you establish, implement and educate principles of what your committee can do for your community, as well as offer a variety of new training strategies. Learn more at www.nrtcca.org.

About the author

Chris Henningsen is President of the National Real Time Crime Center Association (NRTCCA).