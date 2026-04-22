REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Artificial Intelligence

AI platform to be used in cold case investigations through nonprofit partnership

From transcribing 1990s-era interview tapes to analyzing modern surveillance video, a new AI partnership is helping investigators sift through evidence to find the missing link

April 22, 2026 10:50 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck
AI investigation

Image created via GPT

A nonprofit that supports law enforcement on unsolved violent crimes is adding an AI platform to its investigative toolkit, with the goal of helping sort through years — and sometimes decades — of case evidence.

The Cold Case Foundation is partnering with Veritone to use Veritone’s AI-powered Investigative Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS) in its work on cold cases.

For many agencies, older investigations come with a familiar challenge: evidence scattered across formats that don’t easily connect. Case files may include paper reports, recorded interviews, surveillance footage and more recent digital evidence, often stored in separate systems.

The foundation said the platform will be used to bring those materials into a single, searchable system, allowing investigators to review and compare information more quickly.

“The sheer volume of unresolved cases, combined with insufficient agency resources and the massive amount of associated data, hamper efforts to solve these cases,” said Butch Rabiega, the Cold Case Foundation’s AI program director.

According to the announcement, Veritone’s system can transcribe older audio recordings and analyze video, making it easier to search across case materials. One example described involves linking a vehicle mentioned in a 1990s-era interview to more recent surveillance footage.

The Cold Case Foundation works alongside law enforcement agencies on investigations involving homicides, missing persons, unidentified remains and serial sexual assaults. Officials said they expect the technology to support that work by helping investigators revisit evidence that may not have been fully analyzed at the time.

Trending
hqdefault.jpg
Shots Fired Podcast
‘Shots Fired’ podcast: Breaking down the fatal shooting of Chicago officer by her colleague
A step-by-step review of body camera video examines the moments leading to Officer Krystal Rivera’s death, highlighting lessons on pursuit tactics, doorway entries and officer-down response
April 21, 2026 12:11 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
hqdefault.jpg
Use of Force
Qualified immunity for officer denied after appeals court finds use of force ‘unreasonable’ in fatal OIS
The court stated that the hatchet-wielding man was at least 25 feet away when a Chesterfield County officer fired, ruling that the suspect did not pose an immediate threat
April 21, 2026 12:40 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
hqdefault.jpg
Vehicle Incidents and Issues
‘Deliberate act': Man drives car into Philadelphia Police station lobby, injuring 5
The man crashed into the station shortly after he was involved in a domestic call, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Kevin Bethel stated
April 21, 2026 05:01 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
20260128 ASU PD EVs
Electric vehicle implementation for police
Can EVs handle patrol? Ariz. campus police test electric trucks in 24/7 pilot
The six-month program at Arizona State University’s PD evaluates whether EVs can match gas-powered units in performance, durability and response readiness
April 22, 2026 08:03 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck

Company News
AI-Dashboards-1-1536x864.jpg
Inventory Management Software
Collective Data unveils embedded AI capabilities at NAFA 2026
The new enhancements integrate AI directly into existing system workflows, positioning intelligence as a core component of daily operations rather than a standalone add-on
April 15, 2026 03:59 PM

Artificial Intelligence Investigations
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.