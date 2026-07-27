Iowa officer stabbed in face, suspect fatally shot after vehicle pursuit

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — A late-night traffic stop culminated in an officer-involved shooting after the suspect stabbed an officer in the face, KCCI reported.

The Iowa Department of Criminal investigation stated that the driver refused to stop for a Jefferson Police officer on July 26, prompting a pursuit. Greene County Sheriff’s deputies then responded to aid in the pursuit.

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While fleeing, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch, KCCI reported. The driver then got out of the vehicle and moved toward the officer while armed with a knife.

The Jefferson officer then fired shots at the driver, wounding him. However, the suspect continued forward and stabbed the officer in the face.

The suspect was later pronounced dead, despite lifesaving measures rendered at the scene. The officer was treated at a hospital and released.