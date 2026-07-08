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7'3" Texas police recruit sworn in as officer

Officer Jordan Wilmore joined the Kemah Police Department after being supported by Shaquille O’Neal through his time at the academy

July 08, 2026 12:45 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Kemah Police Department

KEMAH, Texas — A 7'3" Texas police recruit who went viral for his height has been sworn in as a part of the Kemah Police Department’s next batch of officers, the department announced.

Jordan Wilmore initially joined the department’s police academy in August 2025.

| RESOURCE: Choose the right real-time policing model for your agency

“I’ve always had a desire and a goal to become a police officer,” Wilmore told FOX 26 at the time. “I honestly just like to serve the community and help out the ones that are in need, and need my help as well … I’ve always wanted to do this.”

Wilmore received a visit and sponsorship support from Shaquille O’Neal in December after failing on his first attempt to pass the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement’s licensing exam by one point.

“I want him to really focus on this because it’s commendable that a kid wants to be an officer,” O’Neal told KHOU at the time. “I love cops. They made me who I am.”

Wilmore enrolled in another academy class and successfully passed the exam and was officially sworn in as a Kemah Police officer on July 7.

“We are so excited for him...” Chief Raymond Garivey said in a Facebook post. “Congratulations Jordan!”

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com