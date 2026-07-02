Mass. city raises maximum police recruit age to 39

By Adam Bass

masslive.com

WORCESTER, Mass. — The maximum age for Worcester police recruits has been increased from 32 to 39, thanks to a bill signed by Gov. Maura Healey on June 30 .

The bill began life as a home rule petition created by Worcester City Councilor-at-Large Kathleen Toomey in 2023.

| WATCH DECISION POINT: When officers enter a deadly stabbing scene

“Like many communities across the country, Worcester continues to face challenges in recruiting and retaining police officers,” Toomey said in a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday. “This new law expands our pool of eligible applicants while maintaining the high standards expected of those wearing the Worcester Police Department badge.”

The city council and the Worcester Police Department have advocated for increasing the recruitment age, saying it will help fill a shortage in the police department.

Worcester Chief of Police Paul Saucier told the city council in February that the department is currently down 58 officers.

The shortage is due to retirements, officers on long-term disability leave and officers deployed through the military, according to Saucier. Additionally, the shortage could increase as 50 to 60 officers are up for retirement with benefits in November, according to Saucier.

According to the Department of Justice , Worcester has around 400 sworn police officers. If the 50 to 60 officers up for retirement leave the department this year and the shortage of 58 officers does not get filled, the department could see a nearly 30% shortage in officers.

The police department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

In the Legislature, the bill was presented by state Sen. Michael Moore , D-2nd Worcester and State Rep. James O’Day, D-14th Worcester .

Worcester now joins Boston and Taunton as a city where those up to 39 years old can be a recruit, according to a statement from Moore’s office.

This minor change to the Worcester Police’s age of eligibility guidelines will expand the pool of qualified individuals to recruit from without sacrificing the safety or security of Worcester’s neighborhoods,” Moore said in a statement. “The people of Worcester deserve to feel safe in their communities. By passing this law, we are reaffirming our commitment to supporting our police and the city they serve.”

“At a time when police departments across the Commonwealth are working to recruit and retain qualified officers, Worcester should have all the available resources and tools necessary to attract strong candidates and keep our neighborhoods safe,” O’Day said in his statement

City Manager Eric D. Batista and Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty also praised the passage of the bill.

“The passing of this bill will have a profound impact on the Worcester Police Department’s ability to recruit more officers,” Batista said in a statement. “With officers retiring, officers on long-term disability, and officers deployed in the military, this recruiting age increase will help us fill these vacancies and ensure we’re able to provide the level of public safety service our residents deserve.”

“By expanding the eligibility age, we will welcome a broader pool of dedicated recruits who bring valuable life and professional experience to the Worcester Police Department ,” Petty said in another statement.

Should police departments raise the maximum hiring age to address staffing shortages? Why or why not?

—

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit masslive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.