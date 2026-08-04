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Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs

5 ‘command-level’ officers fired from Fla. PD over alleged timecard policy violations

Three of the West Palm Beach officers were captains accused of logging “off-duty” shifts while on the clock for standard department shifts, Chief Tony Araujo stated

August 04, 2026 12:27 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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West Palm Beach Police Department

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Five command-level officers were fired from the West Palm Beach Police Department following an internal investigation, CBS 12 reported.

In a two-year investigation, officers uncovered nearly $37,000 in overlapping assignments. Three of the officers were captains who are accused of accepting paid “off-duty” shifts during time that they were scheduled for their department shifts.

| RELATED: Choose the right real-time policing model for your agency

Chief Tony Araujo did not detail allegations against the other two officers.

“These decisions were guided by facts, due process and our responsibility to hold every employee accountable under the same standards,” Araujo stated. “Accountability is not selective.”

The investigation also found that the departments practices governing off-duty shift work were poorly documented and inconsistently enforced, CBS 12 reported.

The West Palm Beach Fraternal Order of Police plans to challenge the firings through arbitration, alleging that the disputed practices were allowed under previous department leadership.

| RELATED: Recent police timecard fraud cases highlight oversight challenges

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com