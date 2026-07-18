N.J. city proposes workforce housing for first responders

By Stephanie Loder | NJ.com

nj.com

TRENTON, N.J. — A proposed housing development on Third Street in Trenton would create 48 workforce housing units geared toward first responders and other essential workers.

The project is being proposed by Vessel Technologies in partnership with Bridgepoint Development, LLC.

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It would be built on vacant lots along Third Street, according to transcripts of the July 7 City Council meeting.

The development is designed to address housing affordability challenges facing police officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, according to statements made at the meeting.

Vessel Technologies, founded by real estate executive Neil Rubler, focuses on developing attainably priced housing for what the company describes as the “missing middle” — residents who earn too much to qualify for traditional affordable housing programs but often struggle to afford market-rate housing.

Josh Levy, executive vice president of Vessel Technologies, who spoke at the meeting, said the project would be a way to “reinvest” in the community.

Trenton Fire Department Capt. Joseph Deacon also told city officials at the meeting that the project would redevelop vacant property, according to the meeting transcripts.

“We’re here to present an opportunity to partner with the city, along with our first responders, to provide 48 homes within a three-parcel lot that is currently vacant and has been sitting vacant for quite some time,” Deacon said.

“We’re looking forward to returning those vacant lots into city-owned parcels that will be productive, in addition to homes that will be operated by our own first responders here within the city,” he said.

Deacon said first responders often can’t find affordable homes and must live outside the city.

“This proposal represents exactly the kind of innovative, mission-driven development we want to encourage in Trenton. We have already seen the success of the Vessel concept at 121 Perry Street, where modern, energy-efficient housing has demonstrated that quality and affordability can go hand in hand,” said Mayor W. Reed Gusciora in a statement on Friday.

“What makes this project especially meaningful is that it is being led in partnership with one of our own — Trenton Fire Department Captain Joseph Deacon — whose vision is to create attainable workforce housing for the people who serve our communities every day, including firefighters, police officers, teachers, nurses, and other essential workers,” Gusciora said.

The Third Street proposal follows Vessel’s existing work in Trenton.

In 2022, the company completed a workforce housing project at 121 Perry St.

The project transformed a long-vacant city-owned parcel into a residential development aimed at teachers, first responders, entrepreneurs and other working residents.

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