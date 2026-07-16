Texas sergeant resigns amid probe into alleged LPR misuse

PASADENA, Texas — A Pasadena Police sergeant resigned after being placed on internal investigation over alleged misuse of an LPR system, KPRC reported.

The sergeant was allegedly using the system to track a fellow officer, a Pasadena city council member told KPRC. Chief M.P. Jackson declined to share information on the case with KPRC, as the investigation remains ongoing.

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Council member Emmanuel Guerrero alleged to KPRC that the sergeant had used the system to track an officer.

“Based on what we gathered, [he] was using our camera system, our Flock system, to track and stalk a female officer,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero also alleged that the Flock system itself alerted officials to its misuse.

“Yes, he resigned while under investigation,” Pasadena Police Sergeant April Ontiveros told KPRC. “Regardless of his employment status, our investigation will continue in accordance with legal requirements until it reaches its conclusion. Additionally, our department does not release information on open/active personnel investigations to protect the integrity of the investigation.”