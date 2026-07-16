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Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs

Texas sergeant resigns amid probe into alleged LPR misuse

The former Pasadena sergeant is accused of using the license plate reader system “to track and stalk a female officer” as an internal investigation continues

July 16, 2026 12:26 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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A Flock Safety license plate reader is seen along a public road, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/AP

PASADENA, Texas — A Pasadena Police sergeant resigned after being placed on internal investigation over alleged misuse of an LPR system, KPRC reported.

The sergeant was allegedly using the system to track a fellow officer, a Pasadena city council member told KPRC. Chief M.P. Jackson declined to share information on the case with KPRC, as the investigation remains ongoing.

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Council member Emmanuel Guerrero alleged to KPRC that the sergeant had used the system to track an officer.

“Based on what we gathered, [he] was using our camera system, our Flock system, to track and stalk a female officer,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero also alleged that the Flock system itself alerted officials to its misuse.

“Yes, he resigned while under investigation,” Pasadena Police Sergeant April Ontiveros told KPRC. “Regardless of his employment status, our investigation will continue in accordance with legal requirements until it reaches its conclusion. Additionally, our department does not release information on open/active personnel investigations to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

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Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com