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Video: LE helicopter rescues dog from frigid lake water

Video shows the Onondaga County Sheriff’s department’s Air One helicopter hovering just above the water as a deputy pulls the dog from the near-freezing waters

March 28, 2026 08:00 AM

By Vince Gasparini
syracuse.com

VAN BUREN, N.Y. — Deputies from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office rescued a dog from the Seneca River using a helicopter on Monday evening.

Video of the rescue shows the department’s Air One helicopter hovering just above the water as a deputy pulls the dog from the near-freezing waters.

Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report a dog swimming in the river in Van Buren, according to Thomas Newton, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found a goldendoodle named Cooper struggling to stay afloat in the middle of the river near Overlook Drive, according to Newton.

Sgt. Jim Farley guided the helicopter down, and Deputy Levi Taylor was able to climb out onto the side of the helicopter and pull the dog from the river, Newton said.

Farley took the chopper so low while rescuing the dog that it touched the water, video of the rescue shows. Taylor, strapped to the helicopter, leans over and grabs the dog.

By 6:15 p.m., deputies pulled Cooper out of the water.

The dog appeared to be very cold and shivering, so they took him to the Diane Reeves Memorial Ball Park at 2277 Downer St. where Baldwinsville Fire Department personnel were waiting with blankets.

Farley and Taylor helped rescue another dog, as well as two men from a marsh just a few weeks ago.

Cooper’s owner had reported him missing on Facebook earlier on Monday, Newton said. He was later returned to her sister.

The dog ended up in the river after he jumped off a dock while a group of people tried to catch him after he’d gotten loose, according to Cassie Drake, the owner’s sister.

Cooper was in good health as of Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures outside were around 35 degrees when Cooper was rescued, according to data from the National Weather Service.

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