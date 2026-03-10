REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Terrorism Prevention and Response

Feds warn law enforcement about possible Iranian message to sleeper operatives

The encrypted message was relayed across multiple countries and could have been intended for clandestine operatives with the proper key, authorities say

March 10, 2026 09:58 AM 
Sarah Roebuck

An encrypted communication believed to have originated in Iran may have been intended to activate “sleeper assets” outside the country, according to a federal alert sent to law enforcement agencies.

The alert cites preliminary signals analysis of a transmission “likely of Iranian origin” that was relayed across multiple countries shortly after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader. Khamenei was killed in a U.S.-Israeli attack on Feb. 28, ABC News reports.

| RELATED: Is your agency ready for sleeper cell attacks? 6 critical actions for law enforcement leaders

The federal alert says the transmission was encrypted and likely intended for “clandestine recipients” who already possess the encryption key. Officials noted that messages sent this way can be used to pass instructions to “covert operatives or sleeper assets” without relying on internet or cellular networks.

The transmissions could possibly be “intended to activate or provide instructions to prepositioned sleeper assets operating outside the originating country,” the alert said.

The alert says the exact contents of the transmission remain unknown, but officials said the sudden appearance of a new station with international rebroadcast characteristics raised concern.

| RELATED: Law enforcement ramps up security nationwide after Iran strikes

“While the exact contents of these transmissions cannot currently be determined, the sudden appearance of a new station with international rebroadcast characteristics warrants heightened situational awareness,” the alert said.

The alert does not identify a specific operational threat tied to any location, but it instructs law enforcement agencies to increase monitoring of suspicious radio-frequency activity.

If the information in the alert is confirmed, it would align with concerns raised by law enforcement officials after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that sleeper cells operating in Western countries could be used for retaliation.

Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With nearly a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.