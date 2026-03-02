Law enforcement ramps up security nationwide after Iran strikes

In the hours after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, law enforcement agencies across the country moved to increase patrols and visibility, citing an abundance of caution and the potential for ripple effects at home.

From New York to Los Angeles and cities in between, police leaders emphasized that while there are no known credible threats, they are closely monitoring global developments and coordinating with federal partners.

NYPD increases patrols at diplomatic, cultural and religious sites

In New York City, the NYPD announced it is stepping up patrols at sensitive locations across the five boroughs.

According to ABC7 New York, the department is enhancing its presence at diplomatic missions such as the United Nations and foreign consulates, along with cultural institutions, religious sites and other symbolic locations. Officials said the move is precautionary amid ongoing security concerns following the Feb. 28 strikes.

The NYPD is closely monitoring events in Iran and the Middle East and coordinating with our federal and international partners. As is our protocol and out of an abundance of caution, we will be enhancing patrols to sensitive locations throughout the city, including diplomatic,… — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 28, 2026

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has indicated there is currently no specific threat to the city. Still, the NYPD and emergency management officials are coordinating with federal and international partners to ensure that overseas conflict does not lead to repercussions in New York.

Security experts told ABC7 that the concern is less about directed attacks and more about the potential for lone actors or small cells to act independently. Officials are urging residents to remain vigilant in large gathering spaces and to report unattended bags or suspicious activity.

LAPD boosts visibility near places of worship and community spaces

On the West Coast, the Los Angeles Police Department increased patrols near places of worship and community gathering spaces.

Mayor Karen Bass said the city is closely monitoring for any threats tied to the military action overseas. While there are no known credible threats, Bass said LAPD has stepped up patrols “near places of worship, community spaces and other areas of the city.”

“We will remain vigilant in protecting our city,” Bass said in a statement.

The heightened presence comes as reactions in Los Angeles have ranged from celebration to protest. Dozens of Iranian Americans gathered in Westwood to celebrate the reported death of Iran’s supreme leader, while anti-war demonstrators marched downtown.

Calif. Bay Area agencies increase high-visibility patrols

In Northern California, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced it is increasing high-visibility patrols around community gathering sites.

According to KRON4, deputies are stepping up patrols at places of worship, community centers and other gathering locations “to support safety and provide additional reassurance to residents.” The sheriff’s office said there are no credible threats within the county.

Officials added that they remain in active communication with local faith leaders and community organizations and are urging residents to report suspicious activity.

The increased patrols come as federal authorities investigate a mass shooting in Austin, Texas, on March 1 as a potential act of terrorism. According to The Associated Press, a law enforcement official said the suspect wore clothing bearing an Iranian flag design and the words “Property of Allah.” The FBI is investigating.

D.C.-area agencies coordinate with federal partners

In the Washington, D.C., region, multiple agencies are heightening vigilance.

The Metropolitan Police Department is “closely monitoring the events unfolding in Iran” and coordinating with regional and federal law enforcement partners to safeguard residents, visitors and businesses, WUSA9 reported. Police said they are prepared to increase their presence as needed.

Metro Transit Police announced an increased presence at Metro stations across the District in response to military operations abroad, noting there are no known threats but emphasizing coordination within the National Capital Region.

In Prince George’s County and Montgomery County, Maryland, police departments said they are increasing patrols and officer visibility around religious institutions and other sensitive locations, again stressing that there are no specific threats at this time.

Nevada governor: Some locations could see increased presence

In Nevada, Gov. Joe Lombardo said certain locations across the state could see an increased police presence as officials monitor developments overseas.

Lombardo said he is closely tracking the situation alongside senior state officials and law enforcement agencies.

“Right now, my priority is the safety of all Nevadans,” Lombardo said. “Increased police presence may be seen at certain locations as we continue to monitor and synchronize with partners as the situation evolves.”

The governor did not specify which locations could see heightened patrols. In the past, law enforcement agencies have increased patrols around synagogues and other sensitive sites during periods of heightened tension involving Israel.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials did not immediately provide additional details.

Federal agencies on high alert

Nationally, U.S. counterterrorism and intelligence teams have also moved into a heightened posture.

FBI Director Kash Patel directed federal counterterrorism and intelligence personnel to “mobilize all assisting security assets needed” after placing them on high alert. Law enforcement in major cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., have since announced additional security measures.

FBI personnel are fully engaged on the situation overseas. Last night I instructed our Counterterrorism and intelligence teams to be on high alert and mobilize all assisting security assets needed. Our JTTFs throughout the country are working 24/7, as always, to address and… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 28, 2026

U.S. Northern Command also directed military installations to implement heightened security measures at entry gates until further notice.

While federal and local officials continue to stress that there are no known credible threats, the consistent message from departments nationwide has been vigilance.