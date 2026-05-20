Va. cruiser dangles over bridge ledge after flipping during crash

By Gavin Stone

The Virginian-Pilot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel police vehicle flipped over and landed on the bridge-tunnel’s guardrail in a single-vehicle wreck around midday Wednesday, stopping all southbound traffic.

The wreck occurred at about 12:40 p.m. near the one-mile post on the southbound side near Virginia Beach. The driver was not seriously injured but was being evaluated at a local hospital, according to a bridge-tunnel spokesperson.

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Multiple videos posted to social media showed a police SUV partially hanging off the bridge.

All southbound traffic was stopped until about 2 p.m., while a crane was brought in to turn the vehicle back over. It landed on the guardrail, destroying it and damaging the curb during the wreck, social media video showed.

Southbound traffic was allowed to continue with one lane closed near the scene of the wreck to allow for repairs on the guardrail, CBBT announced in an update.

No information has been provided regarding the cause of the wreck as of Wednesday afternoon.

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