REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Vehicle Incidents and Issues

Wis. man steals cruiser, strikes and injures 4 officers

The incident involved two different vehicle pursuits and a foot pursuit of a man with multiple outstanding warrants who stole a Wauwatosa Police cruiser

February 04, 2026 05:15 PM • 
Joanna Putman

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A suspect with multiple outstanding warrants led police on two vehicle pursuits, stole a marked Wauwatosa Police Department squad car and injured four officers, the department stated.

The Feb. 3 incident began when an officer on patrol at Mayfair Mall saw a 26-year-old man who had been told by mall security to leave the property, according to the release. When the individual returned toward the mall, the officer ordered him to leave again. The man instead got into a white minivan.

| WEBINAR: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era

Police said a license plate check showed the vehicle had been involved in a domestic violence incident and police pursuits earlier that morning in Oak Creek and Brown Deer. The suspect locked himself inside the minivan and fled when an officer attempted a traffic stop, prompting a pursuit through Wauwatosa streets.

Near North 116th Street, officers attempted to contain the vehicle. The suspect exited the minivan and ran toward an unoccupied police squad, according to the release. As officers tried to arrest him, he entered the cruiser, put it in reverse, and accelerated, knocking several officers to the ground and striking another squad car.

A second pursuit followed as the suspect drove the stolen squad west on West North Avenue into Brookfield, traveling through residential streets and yards. The pursuit ended after the suspect crashed into another Wauwatosa patrol car.

The suspect fled on foot but was taken into custody after a brief pursuit, according to the release. He reported no injuries but was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Four officers were also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and a municipal warrant from West Allis.

“Today, a law-breaking and violent offender decided to flee from police, resist arrest and take a squad car, all to prevent being held accountable for his actions,” Chief James MacGillis stated. The suspect’s disregard for the safety of the community, our officers, and himself, required our officers to hold him accountable. I am proud of the officers of the Wauwatosa Police Department for their tireless dedication to public safety.”

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM
Company News
paladin.png
Drones
Paladin unveils Knighthawk 2.0: Advancing public safety infrastructure and emergency response worldwide
Built on Drone as a First Responder (DFR) technology, Knighthawk 2.0 is designed to modernize public safety infrastructure around the globe by strengthening emergency response, protecting first responders, and safeguarding communities when it matters most
February 05, 2026 12:30 PM

Officer Safety Pursuit Vehicle Incidents and Issues
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com