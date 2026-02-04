Wis. man steals cruiser, strikes and injures 4 officers

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A suspect with multiple outstanding warrants led police on two vehicle pursuits, stole a marked Wauwatosa Police Department squad car and injured four officers, the department stated.

The Feb. 3 incident began when an officer on patrol at Mayfair Mall saw a 26-year-old man who had been told by mall security to leave the property, according to the release. When the individual returned toward the mall, the officer ordered him to leave again. The man instead got into a white minivan.

| WEBINAR: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era

Police said a license plate check showed the vehicle had been involved in a domestic violence incident and police pursuits earlier that morning in Oak Creek and Brown Deer. The suspect locked himself inside the minivan and fled when an officer attempted a traffic stop, prompting a pursuit through Wauwatosa streets.

Near North 116th Street, officers attempted to contain the vehicle. The suspect exited the minivan and ran toward an unoccupied police squad, according to the release. As officers tried to arrest him, he entered the cruiser, put it in reverse, and accelerated, knocking several officers to the ground and striking another squad car.

A second pursuit followed as the suspect drove the stolen squad west on West North Avenue into Brookfield, traveling through residential streets and yards. The pursuit ended after the suspect crashed into another Wauwatosa patrol car.

The suspect fled on foot but was taken into custody after a brief pursuit, according to the release. He reported no injuries but was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Four officers were also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and a municipal warrant from West Allis.

“Today, a law-breaking and violent offender decided to flee from police, resist arrest and take a squad car, all to prevent being held accountable for his actions,” Chief James MacGillis stated. The suspect’s disregard for the safety of the community, our officers, and himself, required our officers to hold him accountable. I am proud of the officers of the Wauwatosa Police Department for their tireless dedication to public safety.”