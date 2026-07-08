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Waymo calls cops on passengers, delivers them to Calif. police

The teen suspects are accused of shooting water bead guns and drinking while riding in the autonomous vehicle; the Waymo contacted San Mateo Police and waited in a parking lot until they arrived

July 08, 2026 09:53 AM
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San Mateo Police Department

By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Robotaxis could be turning into robocops.

A self-driving Waymo reported two teens to San Mateo, California, police on Monday after they were found drinking alcohol and shooting toy guns in the back of the vehicle.

According to a social media post from the San Mateo Police Department, officers detained two 15-year-olds after the Waymo they were riding in contacted the department and stopped in a parking lot until law enforcement arrived.

| RESOURCE: Choose the right real-time policing model for your agency

“Parents do you know where your teens are?” the San Mateo Police Department wrote on Facebook following the incident. “Waymo does!”

Officers removed both teens from the vehicle and determined they were using toy guns to shoot Orbeez out the windows. Orbeez are small, water-absorbing beads sold at toy stores.

“Toy guns, water guns, and BB guns all pose real dangers, especially to an untrained eye,” the Police Department said. “The simple handling of them can cause fear in (passersby).”

A video posted on Facebook shows at least five officers and a police dog responding to the scene and approaching the Waymo with their weapons raised.

Waymo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Waymo vehicles have internal cameras and microphones that may be used in an emergency or to “promote safety and security,” according to Waymo’s online support page.

The cameras are also used to ensure the vehicles are clean and to help find lost items, according to the support page.

The company said it does not use facial recognition or other biometric identification technologies to identify individuals.

“In more urgent circumstances, support may access live video during a trip,” the Waymo page said.

The San Mateo Police Department’s Facebook post has garnered nearly 60 comments, with one user accusing Waymo of “snitching.”

“At least they got a designated driver?!” one user commented.

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