OSU-OKC to host Women’s Tactical Human Performance Summit with focus on female-specific training and health

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State University–Oklahoma City will host the 2026 Women’s Tactical Human Performance Summit on May 29, offering a full day of training designed specifically for women in law enforcement, fire service, military and other tactical professions.

The event, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., will bring together subject-matter experts to address performance, health and operational readiness through a female-focused lens — an area organizers say has historically been underrepresented in training and research.

Sessions target real-world performance gaps

The summit agenda features expert-led sessions focused on female-specific performance, health and injury prevention, including:



Operational nutrition for women in tactical roles — Michelle Arent

Not ‘just anxiety’: Recognizing and responding to healthcare disparities for women — Christine Cox

The strength equation: Why women in service can’t afford to skip the heavy lifts — Vanessa Frost-Piedrahita

Hydration under pressure — Megan Lautz

Hormones, health, and high performance: The female tactical advantage — Sam Moore

Uncommon strength redefining normal for tactical athletes — Maura Shea

Agility considerations for female tactical professionals: The 3 things you need to know — Johannah Zabal

Designed for women in tactical roles — and those who support them

The summit is geared primarily toward women working in public safety and military roles. Organizers say all sessions are designed with that audience in mind, though professionals who support them — including strength coaches, dietitians, athletic trainers and mental health providers — are also encouraged to attend.

Civilians outside the tactical space are welcome as well, with organizers noting that many of the principles discussed may have broader applications.

Continuing education and access

Attendees can earn continuing education credits through several organizations, including 0.7 NSCA CEUs, 7.0 BOC CEUs and seven hours of Oklahoma CLEET-approved training credit.

The event will be offered in both in-person and virtual formats, with registration set at $125 for either option. While virtual access provides flexibility, organizers emphasize the value of attending in person, citing opportunities for networking, vendor engagement and direct interaction with presenters.

Building on growing demand

Now in its second year, the Women’s Tactical Human Performance Summit reflects a growing recognition of the need for training that accounts for the unique physiological and occupational demands placed on women in high-performance fields.

Organizers say the goal is to equip attendees with actionable strategies they can immediately apply — improving performance, reducing injury risk and supporting long-term health in some of the most demanding professions. For more information, click here.