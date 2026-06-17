Find the operational gaps before your next major event

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The biggest threats to a major event operation aren’t always the ones agencies plan for.

More often, problems emerge when communication channels become overloaded, critical intelligence moves too slowly, technology struggles under demand, situational awareness becomes fragmented or personnel fatigue begins affecting decision-making.

Whether you’re preparing for a sporting event, festival, parade, protest or other large-scale gathering, identifying these operational pressure points before deployment can help prevent minor issues from becoming major operational challenges.

In this free guide, you’ll discover:



The five operational areas most likely to come under stress during major events

Early warning signs that systems, processes or personnel may be reaching their limits

Key questions command staff should ask before deployment

Practical considerations for evaluating communications, intelligence, technology, visibility and staffing readiness

A framework for identifying vulnerabilities before real-world conditions expose them

The agencies best positioned for success aren’t necessarily the ones with the most resources. They’re the ones that identify weaknesses early, reduce friction before deployment and adapt when conditions change.

Download the guide and evaluate your event readiness before the pressure starts.

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!