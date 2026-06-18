Md. officer shot in head during foot pursuit released from hospital

By Brian Carlton

Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore County Police officer critically wounded in a shooting earlier this month was released from the hospital Wednesday evening, marking a major milestone in his recovery and drawing praise from colleagues, family members and department leaders.

Officer Paul Catalfamo walked out of Maryland Shock Trauma surrounded by family members and fellow officers who lined the halls to cheer his departure.

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Catalfamo had been hospitalized since June 7, when he was shot in the head while responding to a call along the Milford Mill Gwynn Falls Trail near Milford Mill Road .

In a statement Wednesday, the Baltimore County Police Department said Catalfamo has shown “remarkable strength, determination and resilience” throughout his recovery.

“Those qualities come as no surprise to the people who know him best,” the department said in its statement. “Fellow officers who attended the academy with Officer Catalfamo describe him as someone with a contagious smile, a positive attitude, and an unwavering willingness to support others.”

Department officials said Catalfamo’s outlook during his recovery has inspired fellow officers and others who have followed his progress.

Family members said Catalfamo was active in the Boy Scouts as a child and carried the organization’s values of service, leadership and integrity into his career in law enforcement. They also cited his strong work ethic as one of his defining traits.

The department asked the public to respect Catalfamo’s privacy as he continues to recover and said no additional details about his medical treatment or rehabilitation would be released.

Court case moves forward

The officer’s release comes as criminal proceedings move forward against the man accused in the shooting.

Shaka Kamara, 38, of Pikesville, remains jailed after waiving a bail review hearing Monday in Baltimore County District Court . Prosecutors have charged Kamara with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, armed robbery and multiple weapons offenses.

According to charging documents, officers were called to the trail June 7 after a bicyclist reported a man exposing himself. Police say officers later encountered Kamara, who matched the description, and pursued him on foot.

Investigators allege Kamara shot Catalfamo during the encounter, exchanged gunfire with another officer and fled farther down the trail, where he robbed a hiker at gunpoint of a firearm. Police say Kamara later opened fire on another responding officer, who returned fire and wounded him. A civilian caught in the confrontation was also shot, according to court records.

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