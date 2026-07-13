Former Fla. officer sentenced to 18.5 years in crash that killed 2

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A former Florida police officer has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison in a fatal on-duty crash, WPTV reported.

Former Riviera Beach Police officer Carl Rashad Johnson was convicted in April on two counts of vehicular manslaughter for his role in a June 2023 crash that killed Danielle Bell, 43, and Rodneshia Saunders, 29. Johnson was sentenced on July 7 to 18.5 years in prison.

| RESOURCE: Choose the right real-time policing model for your agency

The crash occurred when Johnson was driving at 90 mph in a marked cruiser and crashed into the victims’ vehicle, WPTV reported. Investigators said vehicle data showed that Johnson was traveling at 94 mph moments before impact while in a 35 mph zone.

He did not have his lights and sirens activated, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

During Johnson’s first court appearance in September 2023, Johnson’s attorney said he was responding to an assistance call from his sergeant.