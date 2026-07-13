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Arrests and Sentencing

Former Fla. officer sentenced to 18.5 years in crash that killed 2

Ex-Riviera Beach PD officer Carl Rashad Johnson was convicted of vehicular manslaughter in the crash where he drove nearly 60 mph over the speed limit without emergency lights activated

July 13, 2026 11:24 AM • 
Joanna Putman

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A former Florida police officer has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison in a fatal on-duty crash, WPTV reported.

Former Riviera Beach Police officer Carl Rashad Johnson was convicted in April on two counts of vehicular manslaughter for his role in a June 2023 crash that killed Danielle Bell, 43, and Rodneshia Saunders, 29. Johnson was sentenced on July 7 to 18.5 years in prison.

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The crash occurred when Johnson was driving at 90 mph in a marked cruiser and crashed into the victims’ vehicle, WPTV reported. Investigators said vehicle data showed that Johnson was traveling at 94 mph moments before impact while in a 35 mph zone.

He did not have his lights and sirens activated, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

During Johnson’s first court appearance in September 2023, Johnson’s attorney said he was responding to an assistance call from his sergeant.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com