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Mo. man charged after bomb-making tutorials were allegedly used in 2025 New Orleans attack

Investigators believe Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who drove a pickup truck down Bourbon Street, downloaded the tutorials and put IEDs consistent with the videos near the attack

May 13, 2026 11:54 AM
New Orleans Car Into Crowd

In this video image provided by the FBI, Shamsud-Din Jabbar rides on a bicycle in the French Quarter in New Orleans, on Oct. 31, 2024. (FBI via AP)

AP

By Safiyah Riddle
Associated Press

Federal prosecutors charged a Missouri man on Tuesday with allegedly sharing instructional bomb-making videos on social media, which were eventually used by the man who killed 14 people and injured dozens in New Orleans on New Year’s Day in 2025.

Investigators believe Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who drove a pickup truck down Bourbon Street, downloaded the tutorials and put improvised explosive devices consistent with the videos near the attack, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Matthew Price.

Jabbar exited his vehicle wearing a ballistic vest and fired at officers who returned fire and killed him. The explosives didn’t detonate and were safely removed by law enforcement after the attack.

Prosecutors also said the instructional videos were used before an explosion earlier this month at a private residence in Odessa, Missouri.

An attorney wasn’t listed for the man charged with making the videos.

The man is charged with one count of distributing information relating to manufacturing explosives. He is also accused of making and possessing explosive devices without a license. He is facing up two 10-year sentences and one 20-year sentence in prison if convicted.

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