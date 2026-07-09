Ind. man charged after allegedly setting severed genitals, garage on fire

By Mark Heim

al.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Indiana man is facing up to 12 years in prison after being charged with arson.

But that appears to be the least of Christopher Peden’s problems.

He is accused of cutting off his genitals and using them to start the fire, according to Fox 59.

Per the report, Fort Wayne firefighters were dispatched to both a garage fire and reports of a stabbing in May.

Initially, Peden told police he was stabbed somewhere and had been threatened the day before.

He then told an officer at the hospital that he lied and revealed that he went into the garage and used a kitchen knife to cut off his genitals.

Peden then claimed to pour gasoline on the genitals then set them on fire.

A gasoline canister, four lighters and a kitchen knife were all found at the scene.

Court records do not detail whether the genitals were located.

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC.

Visit al.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.