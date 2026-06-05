First responders, veterans eligible for free 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets through new program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First responders, veterans and service members living near U.S. host cities will be able to apply for free tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup through a new ticket donation program.

Bank of America, FIFA and nonprofit organization Vet Tix announced the program, which will make 4,547 match tickets available through Vet Tix and 1st Tix. The tickets, valued at $2.25 million, will be distributed beginning with the second World Cup match played in the United States and continuing through the tournament final.

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Current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS providers, registered nurses and 911 dispatchers can apply through 1st Tix. Veterans and active-duty military personnel can register through Vet Tix.

The effort is part of Bank of America’s recognition of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

Ticket recipients will be notified by email when World Cup tickets become available in their area.

“The opportunity for our members and their families to experience the energy, pride, and global celebration surrounding the World Cup in all 11 cities across the United States represents far more than attending a sporting event,” said Vet Tix Founder Michael A. Focareto III. “It’s an opportunity to create unforgettable family memories and honor those who continue to serve our nation and communities every day.”

Bank of America will contribute $2 million to support ticket purchases and distribution, while Vet Tix will provide an additional $250,000. Organizers said 250 tickets will be reserved for U.S. Men’s National Team matches in honor of America’s 250th birthday.