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29 Calif. death row inmates tied to killings of 32 officers included in Newsom’s commutation plan

The cases span more than four decades and include the murders of Palm Springs Officers Jose Vega and Lesley Zerebny and Sacramento Officer Tara O’Sullivan

November 10, 2026 10:30 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck
California Governor San Quentin

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks inside a warehouse at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif., Friday, March 17, 2023. Newsom plans to transform the prison, a facility in the San Francisco Bay Area known for maintaining the highest number of prisoners on death row in the country. Newsom said his goal is to turn the prison into a place where inmates can be rehabilitated and receive job training before returning to society. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Eric Risberg/AP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Inmates convicted in the killings of law enforcement officers are among those whose death sentences would be changed to life without parole under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed statewide commutations.

The outgoing governor announced Nov. 5 that he intends to commute the death sentences of all 548 people on death row. The governor’s office says the inmates would remain incarcerated without parole eligibility and that the commutations will take effect after the required legal steps are completed.

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California has not carried out an execution since Jan. 17, 2006, when Clarence Ray Allen was executed at San Quentin, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions in March 2019, leaving existing death sentences intact. The proposed commutations would replace those sentences with life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A review compiled by retired Riverside, Illinois, Police Chief Tom Weitzel identified at least 29 inmates on the intended clemency roster whose cases were linked to the murders of 32 law enforcement officers, including one correctional sergeant.

Weitzel stated he used the governor’s roster, court records and published reporting to compile the cases. He described the review as an independent index that may not include every qualifying case.

Among those identified is John Hernandez Felix, who was sentenced to death in 2019 for murdering Palm Springs Officers Jose “Gil” Vega and Lesley Zerebny.

The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance on Oct. 8, 2016, when Felix opened fire with an AR-15 rifle, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. Felix was also convicted of attempting to murder six other officers.

The roster also includes Luis Bracamontes, convicted of murdering Sacramento County Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Detective Michael Davis Jr. in 2014.

The death judgments for the 29 inmates span more than four decades, from 1981 to 2025, according to the governor’s roster. The most recent was imposed June 27, 2025, on Adel Sambrano Ramos for the 2019 murder of Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan, 26, was killed in 2019 while helping a woman retrieve belongings and leave Ramos, according to The Sacramento Bee. O’Sullivan had served with the Sacramento Police Department for six months.

The cases in Weitzel’s review also include the murder of San Quentin Correctional Sgt. Howell Dean Burchfield in 1985.

Jarvis Jay Masters was convicted of murder and conspiracy in that case. A California Supreme Court opinion identifies another inmate as the person who inflicted the fatal wound. Masters maintains his innocence and has continued to challenge his conviction.

The victims identified in the review also include U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Julie Cross, killed in Los Angeles in 1980, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Maria Rosa, who was off duty when she was killed in Long Beach in 2006.

Newsom’s proposal covers 548 people under death sentences, according to California’s Habeas Corpus Resource Center. The center says inmates with a separate felony conviction require a recommendation from at least four California Supreme Court justices before the governor can complete their commutations.

In announcing his decision, Newsom said, “State-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values.” He acknowledged that the announcement could bring painful memories to victims’ families.

The governor’s office says victims registered with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services will be notified when the commutations take effect. Victims whose contact information has changed are encouraged to update their registration.

The 29 cases

Names and victim pairings follow Weitzel’s index. Court recommendation requirements reflect the governor’s intended-clemency roster.

OffenderVictim(s), per Weitzel’s indexRequires California Supreme Court recommendation
Alexander, Andre StephenU.S. Secret Service Special Agent Julie Yvonne CrossYes
Alvarez, AlbertoEast Palo Alto Police Officer Richard A. May Jr.Yes
Bracamontes, Luis Enriquez MonroySacramento Deputy Daniel Oliver; Placer Detective Michael Davis Jr.Yes
Brady, Roger HoanManhattan Beach Police Officer Martin L. GanzYes
Camacho, Adrian GeorgeOceanside Police Officer Tony ZeppetellaYes
Cruz, Tomas VeranoShasta County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth F. PerrigoNo
Cummings, Raynard PaulLAPD Officer Paul Lawrence VernaYes
Duenas, Enrique ParraL.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Lee HoenigNo
Ervine, Dennis NewtonLassen County Sheriff’s Deputy Larry David GriffithNo
Felix, John HernandezPalm Springs Officer Jose G. Vega; Officer Lesley ZerebnyYes
Fuiava, FreddieL.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Wayne BlairYes
Gomez, Jesse MichaelSan Diego Police Officer Jonathan De GuzmanYes
Gonzalez, Frank ChristopherL.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Maria Cecilia Rosa (off duty)Yes
Gonzalez, Jesse EdwardL.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Jack WilliamsYes
Green, Earl EllisRiverside Police Officer Ryan P. BonaminioYes
Hamilton, Alexander RashadPittsburg Police Officer Larry LasaterNo
Mai, Hung ThanhCalifornia Highway Patrol Officer Don J. BurtYes
Masters, Jarvis JaySan Quentin Correctional Sgt. Howell Dean BurchfieldYes
Mickel, Andrew HamptonRed Bluff Police Officer David F. MobilioNo
Orozco, Jose LuisL.A. County Deputy Luis Gerardo “Jerry” OrtizYes
Ramirez, Irving AlexanderSan Leandro Police Officer Nels Daniel NiemiNo
Ramos, Adel SambranoSacramento Police Officer Tara O’SullivanNo
Rivera, Cuitlahuac TahuaMerced Police Officer Stephan Gene GrayYes
Scully, Robert WalterSonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank V. TrejoYes
Steskal, Maurice GeraldOrange County Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley J. RichesYes
Thomas, Regis DeonCompton Officer Kevin Burrell; Reserve Officer James MacDonaldYes
Topete, Marco AntonioYolo County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Antonio DiazYes
Volarvich, Brendt AnthonyCalifornia Highway Patrol Officer Andrew T. StevensNo
Zanon, David CharlesCalifornia Highway Patrol Officer Douglas Scott RussellYes

Note: Jarvis Jay Masters was convicted of murder and conspiracy in Burchfield’s death; another inmate inflicted the fatal wound. Masters maintains his innocence.

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Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.