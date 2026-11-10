29 Calif. death row inmates tied to killings of 32 officers included in Newsom’s commutation plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Inmates convicted in the killings of law enforcement officers are among those whose death sentences would be changed to life without parole under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed statewide commutations.

The outgoing governor announced Nov. 5 that he intends to commute the death sentences of all 548 people on death row. The governor’s office says the inmates would remain incarcerated without parole eligibility and that the commutations will take effect after the required legal steps are completed.

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California has not carried out an execution since Jan. 17, 2006, when Clarence Ray Allen was executed at San Quentin, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions in March 2019, leaving existing death sentences intact. The proposed commutations would replace those sentences with life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A review compiled by retired Riverside, Illinois, Police Chief Tom Weitzel identified at least 29 inmates on the intended clemency roster whose cases were linked to the murders of 32 law enforcement officers, including one correctional sergeant.

Weitzel stated he used the governor’s roster, court records and published reporting to compile the cases. He described the review as an independent index that may not include every qualifying case.

Among those identified is John Hernandez Felix, who was sentenced to death in 2019 for murdering Palm Springs Officers Jose “Gil” Vega and Lesley Zerebny.

The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance on Oct. 8, 2016, when Felix opened fire with an AR-15 rifle, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. Felix was also convicted of attempting to murder six other officers.

The roster also includes Luis Bracamontes, convicted of murdering Sacramento County Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Detective Michael Davis Jr. in 2014.

The death judgments for the 29 inmates span more than four decades, from 1981 to 2025, according to the governor’s roster. The most recent was imposed June 27, 2025, on Adel Sambrano Ramos for the 2019 murder of Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan, 26, was killed in 2019 while helping a woman retrieve belongings and leave Ramos, according to The Sacramento Bee. O’Sullivan had served with the Sacramento Police Department for six months.

The cases in Weitzel’s review also include the murder of San Quentin Correctional Sgt. Howell Dean Burchfield in 1985.

Jarvis Jay Masters was convicted of murder and conspiracy in that case. A California Supreme Court opinion identifies another inmate as the person who inflicted the fatal wound. Masters maintains his innocence and has continued to challenge his conviction.

The victims identified in the review also include U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Julie Cross, killed in Los Angeles in 1980, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Maria Rosa, who was off duty when she was killed in Long Beach in 2006.

Newsom’s proposal covers 548 people under death sentences, according to California’s Habeas Corpus Resource Center. The center says inmates with a separate felony conviction require a recommendation from at least four California Supreme Court justices before the governor can complete their commutations.

In announcing his decision, Newsom said, “State-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values.” He acknowledged that the announcement could bring painful memories to victims’ families.

The governor’s office says victims registered with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services will be notified when the commutations take effect. Victims whose contact information has changed are encouraged to update their registration.

The 29 cases

Names and victim pairings follow Weitzel’s index. Court recommendation requirements reflect the governor’s intended-clemency roster.



Offender Victim(s), per Weitzel’s index Requires California Supreme Court recommendation Alexander, Andre Stephen U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Julie Yvonne Cross Yes Alvarez, Alberto East Palo Alto Police Officer Richard A. May Jr. Yes Bracamontes, Luis Enriquez Monroy Sacramento Deputy Daniel Oliver; Placer Detective Michael Davis Jr. Yes Brady, Roger Hoan Manhattan Beach Police Officer Martin L. Ganz Yes Camacho, Adrian George Oceanside Police Officer Tony Zeppetella Yes Cruz, Tomas Verano Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth F. Perrigo No Cummings, Raynard Paul LAPD Officer Paul Lawrence Verna Yes Duenas, Enrique Parra L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Lee Hoenig No Ervine, Dennis Newton Lassen County Sheriff’s Deputy Larry David Griffith No Felix, John Hernandez Palm Springs Officer Jose G. Vega; Officer Lesley Zerebny Yes Fuiava, Freddie L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Wayne Blair Yes Gomez, Jesse Michael San Diego Police Officer Jonathan De Guzman Yes Gonzalez, Frank Christopher L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Maria Cecilia Rosa (off duty) Yes Gonzalez, Jesse Edward L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Jack Williams Yes Green, Earl Ellis Riverside Police Officer Ryan P. Bonaminio Yes Hamilton, Alexander Rashad Pittsburg Police Officer Larry Lasater No Mai, Hung Thanh California Highway Patrol Officer Don J. Burt Yes Masters, Jarvis Jay San Quentin Correctional Sgt. Howell Dean Burchfield Yes Mickel, Andrew Hampton Red Bluff Police Officer David F. Mobilio No Orozco, Jose Luis L.A. County Deputy Luis Gerardo “Jerry” Ortiz Yes Ramirez, Irving Alexander San Leandro Police Officer Nels Daniel Niemi No Ramos, Adel Sambrano Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan No Rivera, Cuitlahuac Tahua Merced Police Officer Stephan Gene Gray Yes Scully, Robert Walter Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank V. Trejo Yes Steskal, Maurice Gerald Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley J. Riches Yes Thomas, Regis Deon Compton Officer Kevin Burrell; Reserve Officer James MacDonald Yes Topete, Marco Antonio Yolo County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Antonio Diaz Yes Volarvich, Brendt Anthony California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew T. Stevens No Zanon, David Charles California Highway Patrol Officer Douglas Scott Russell Yes

Note: Jarvis Jay Masters was convicted of murder and conspiracy in Burchfield’s death; another inmate inflicted the fatal wound. Masters maintains his innocence.