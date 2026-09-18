‘I want to speak with your supervisor’: Police1 readers debate what officers should do next

“I want to speak with your supervisor.”

When someone makes that request during a traffic stop or other police encounter, the officer’s response may depend on agency policy and the circumstances.

Police1 readers had different views on how it should be handled. Some said the request should not interrupt a lawful stop. Others said calling a supervisor can provide another set of eyes.

The discussion followed the Police1 article, “I want to speak with your supervisor: Addressing a growing trend in police encounters,” which noted that there is no general federal right to have a supervisor respond simply because someone asks. Department policy, however, may require or encourage supervisory involvement in certain circumstances.

After Police1 asked readers how they handle these requests, the question generated more than 4,000 Facebook comments.

Readers say the stop should continue

Many readers said they would finish the traffic stop before directing the person to a supervisor or the agency’s complaint process.

“After I am done, you can go see him back at the station. We don’t do these debates on the side of the road,” one reader wrote.

Another said the roadside is not the place to challenge an officer’s decision.

“There is no right constitutional or otherwise to talk to a supervisor,” the reader wrote. “Unless it’s in policy or a practice, the side of the road or a scene is not the time or place for a debate. They can call later or go to the department.”

Other readers pointed to the formal complaint process as the appropriate option for someone who believes an officer acted improperly.

“I think the problem is people consume all these videos on YouTube and think that their demand for a supervisor needs to be met,” one reader wrote. “There is a formal complaint process. Use it if you feel there was something not done properly.”

Another suggested providing the department’s contact information before continuing the stop.

“Tell the citizens that they can contact a supervisor after the traffic stop,” the reader wrote. “Give them the department number and continue on doing your job. Simple.”

Calling a supervisor does not have to delay enforcement

Some readers said they would notify a supervisor while continuing the investigation or planned enforcement action.

“I call the supervisor as requested and then I continue with any planned enforcement action without delay,” one reader wrote. “A request for supervision will not delay anything.”

One former supervisor said the reader’s agency required a supervisor to respond when requested. That did not mean the officer had to stop writing citations while waiting.

“My agency had an SOP that you had to call the supervisor if requested, and that a supervisor was required to respond,” the reader wrote. “As a supervisor though, I always told them to start writing the necessary tickets while they wait.”

Another former sergeant described remaining available without taking control away from the officer handling the stop.

“When I was a sergeant, I told a driver, ‘You deal with my officer. I’ll step in if anything happens that needs correcting,’” the reader wrote.

Readers point to agency policy

Several readers said there is no universal response because agency policies and supervisory expectations differ.

“Depends on what your department policy says,” one reader wrote. “Mine said not required they can go see them at the station.”

Another reader, who works in corrections, said most encounters do not require a supervisor.

“I usually tell them a supervisor isn’t required for our interaction and handle it according to our laws and policy,” the reader wrote. “Most encounters do not require a supervisor. I also work corrections so things are different.”

Can another set of eyes prevent a bigger problem?

Some readers said calling a supervisor can be useful, particularly when a newer officer may be making a mistake.

“Sometimes it’s necessary,” one reader wrote. “Sometimes the rookie officer is way over his head and doesn’t know what to do. Sometimes a supervisor can save the rookie from a costly lawsuit and an end to his career.”

Another reader described encounters in which a supervisor corrected an officer who sought identification from a passenger who was not suspected of a crime.

“Only if one is violating my rights is when I ask,” the reader wrote. “I’ve had Sergeants tell their subordinates they ‘could not ID me since I was not suspected of a crime.’ Multiple times I was the passenger and some rookie wanted my ID...nope!! Not getting it. And it took a Sergeant to correct their mistake.”

For some, the officer’s demeanor mattered more than whether a supervisor responded.

“Stay calm and collected,” one reader wrote. “We treat the public like ladies and gentlemen not because they are but because we are. Staying calm and professional is how you stay safe.”

When the supervisor is already on scene

Several ranking officers said people sometimes ask for a sergeant without realizing they are already speaking to a supervisor.

“I ran calls with my officers,” one reader wrote. “When someone asked to speak to your supervisor, my answer was….I’m listening.”

A lieutenant had a similar response: “I like when I tell them I’m the lieutenant and they still ask for my sergeant.”

Whether a supervisor responds often comes down to agency policy. Readers largely agreed on one point: The request should not stop the officer from completing the traffic stop or other enforcement action.

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