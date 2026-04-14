RFID firearms: How a Texas county is tackling weapon retention risks

REAL COUNTY, Texas — A sheriff’s office in Texas is deploying an RFID-based user-authenticated firearm for prisoner transports.

The rollout at the Real County Sheriff’s Office is among the first known operational use of user-authenticated firearm technology by a U.S. law enforcement agency, according to Free State Firearms, LLC.

“This is a landmark moment for firearm safety technology,” Tom Holland, president of Free State Firearms, said in a statement. “When a law enforcement agency trusts our firearm for one of their most demanding operational environments — prisoner transport — it speaks volumes about the reliability and real-world performance of our platform. We’re proud to be part of the Real County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to officer safety and responsible use of force.”

The firearm is designed so it can only be fired by an authorized user carrying a paired RFID credential. Free State Firearms said the system is intended to work without requiring extra steps from the officer during normal use.

The company and the sheriff’s office pointed to weapon retention as a key concern during prisoner transport. If a detainee were to gain control of the firearm, the RFID authentication system is designed to keep it from being fired by an unauthorized person.

“Weapon retention during prisoner transport is one of the most serious safety considerations my deputies face,” Sheriff Nathan Johnson of the Real County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Free State Firearms’ user-authenticated technology gave us a solution that directly addresses that risk. After thorough testing, we were confident it was ready for duty use — and it has performed exactly as advertised. We’re proud to be the first agency to deploy this technology, and we believe it represents the future of responsible law enforcement carry.”

Before approving the firearm for operational duty use, the Real County Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough evaluation and qualification process.

Tom Holland, president of Free State Firearms, called the deployment “a landmark moment for firearm safety technology” and said the decision to use the firearm in prisoner transport speaks to the platform’s reliability in a high-risk setting.

“If it performs in prisoner transport — one of the most operationally demanding environments a duty weapon faces — it performs anywhere,” Holland said.

How would a user-authenticated firearm change the way you approach weapon retention?