Ind. State Police select Sig P320 as next duty handgun

The department spent $1.17 million on the new handguns and holsters, replacing a discontinued Sig model they had used for over a decade

February 06, 2026 11:22 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Gunmaker Liability Protection

This Jan. 14, 2016, file photo shows the sign at the entrance to the headquarters of Sig Sauer, a gun manufacturer based in Newington, N.H. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane, file)

Lisa Marie Pane/AP

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are rolling out 1,350 new Sig Sauer P320 pistols to officers across the state, WRTV reported.

The department spent $1.17 million on the new handguns and holsters, replacing a discontinued Sig model they had used for over a decade. ISP officials told WRTV that they conducted extensive testing, including thousands of rounds fired, before selecting the P320.

| WEBINAR: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era

“We did our own independent testing,” Capt. Galaviz told WRTV. “We did our own independent vetting ... We are still confident we are delivering to our personnel a safe product for their day-to-day use.”

Concerns over the weapon’s safety have prompted lawsuits and agency departures nationwide. More than 130 lawsuits have been filed by officers and civilians alleging unintentional discharges, some resulting in severe injuries or death. In October 2025, New Jersey’s attorney general filed a lawsuit against Sig Sauer, seeking to halt sales and issue a recall.

Law enforcement agencies in cities including Denver, Houston and Chicago, as well as several state and local departments, have stopped using the P320 due to safety concerns, according to the New Jersey AG’s suit.

| READ NEXT: Sig Sauer P320 controversy: Separating fact from fiction in safety claims

Sig Sauer denies the firearm can discharge without a trigger pull, stating the P320 meets or exceeds all safety standards and is in use by military and law enforcement agencies worldwide. The company also noted that nearly 20 lawsuits have been dismissed, and some plaintiff experts were excluded from testifying.

ISP officials say officers will undergo a four-day transition training and fire over 1,000 rounds during the process. Additional safety training is also provided throughout the year. Specialized holsters were purchased to prevent accidental contact with the trigger.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which also uses the P320, said it has not experienced any issues.

Sig Sauer has declined recent interview requests but maintains the P320 is safe and the subject of misinformation.

The new sidearms will be fully deployed over the next six months.

Joanna Putman