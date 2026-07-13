From Tahoes to hybrids: A look at recent police fleet upgrades

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Vehicles Week, which explores how patrol vehicles have become one of the most important tools officers use every shift. Throughout the series, we’ll examine vehicle interiors, fleet trends, officer feedback and practical resources to better understand how today’s patrol vehicles are evolving to support policing. Thanks to our Vehicles Week sponsor, Setina.

From cargo space and durability to fuel economy and specialized assignments, agencies are weighing more than horsepower when selecting their next patrol vehicles

Police departments across the country are adding new vehicles to their fleets, from Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicles and Dodge Chargers to hybrids, Teslas and Ford Mustang GTs.

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The fleet upgrades show the different factors agencies consider when replacing patrol vehicles. Interior space, reliability and safety remain priorities, while fuel costs, technology and specialized assignments are also shaping fleet decisions.

Here is a look at recent fleet announcements across the country and what they show about the vehicles agencies are putting on the road.

Chevrolet Tahoes offer space and reliability

The Tell City Police Department in Indiana recently deployed two Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicles, citing their reliability, performance and safety features.

The department said the SUVs provide additional cargo space for equipment while maintaining the capability officers need when responding to calls. Ohio Valley Towing completed the upfits before the vehicles entered service.

The Reminderville Police Department in Ohio also placed a 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV into service. The vehicle replaced a 2018 Ford Police Interceptor Utility with more than 113,000 miles.

The Seymour Police Department in Indiana took a similar approach when it replaced its aging Crown Victoria fleet with five Chevrolet Tahoe PPVs in 2020. Many of the 2011 Crown Victorias had accumulated more than 110,000 city miles and were experiencing mechanical, equipment, paint and graphics problems.

The announcements show why full-size SUVs remain a common choice for patrol. Beyond performance, departments need enough space to carry emergency equipment and accommodate the growing amount of technology installed inside modern cruisers.

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Ford Police Interceptors remain a fleet staple

The Blackwell Police Department in Oklahoma recently added three 2025 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles to its fleet. The department said the new SUVs provide updated safety, performance and technology for officers.

Hybrid versions are also gaining ground. The Roseville Police Department in California began replacing patrol vehicles that had reached the end of their service life with Ford Police Interceptor Utility hybrids in 2020.

Roseville estimated that improved fuel mileage and reduced idling would save about 1,200 gallons of fuel and prevent 25,560 pounds of carbon emissions per vehicle annually. The department said it also expected to reduce maintenance costs and vehicle downtime.

The Canton Police Department in Michigan expanded its hybrid fleet from one vehicle to eight in 2021. Ford estimated that the hybrids achieved 24 mpg combined, a 41% improvement over the conventional model with a 3.7-liter gas engine.

Canton also highlighted the vehicle’s interior space and safety features. According to Ford, the hybrid system does not reduce the room available for officers, prisoners or equipment. The Police Interceptor Utility also includes structural reinforcements and was engineered to meet a 75-mph rear-impact crash test.

The Granville County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina plans to continue that shift by deploying 2027 Ford Police Interceptor Utility hybrids. The vehicles can run radios, emergency lights, air conditioning and other electronics from the battery while the engine shuts off during extended periods of idling.

Granville County plans to monitor fuel use and vehicle performance from the first units before making future fleet purchases.

Dodge Chargers for take-home program

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department began adding 25 Dodge Chargers to its fleet after the purchase was approved by the Charlotte City Council through the fiscal year 2024 budget.

The first five vehicles were prepared for service, with the remaining 20 scheduled to be wrapped and deployed over the following months. CMPD said the Chargers would be assigned to officers and sergeants who qualify for the department’s take-home vehicle program.

While SUVs have taken on a larger role in police fleets, the CMPD purchase shows that sedans remain part of the patrol landscape. Their handling, acceleration and lower profile can make them well-suited for traffic enforcement and other assignments that do not require the cargo capacity of a Tahoe or Ford Police Interceptor Utility.

Entire fleet converted to Teslas

The South Pasadena Police Department in California replaced its gas-powered vehicles with a fleet of 20 Teslas in 2024.

The fleet includes 10 Tesla Model Ys for patrol and 10 Model 3s for detective and administrative assignments. The city also installed chargers at City Hall to support the vehicles.

Department officials cited safety, capability, total cost of ownership and emissions when explaining the decision. The vehicles were modified for law enforcement use by Up.Fit, with patrol models receiving emergency lighting, push bumpers, prisoner partitions, storage systems and other equipment.

South Pasadena’s transition shows that the vehicle itself is only part of an electric fleet conversion. Agencies must also account for charging infrastructure, upfitting, range and the different demands placed on patrol and administrative vehicles.

Mustang GTs

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol added 25 marked 2024 Ford Mustang GTs for use on interstates across the state. The agency said the vehicles cost about the same as other models in its fleet and would give troopers another resource for roadway enforcement.

The addition also marks a return to tradition. North Carolina troopers previously used Mustangs during the 1980s and early 1990s.

Virginia State Police added nine Ford Mustang GTs in 2025 for traffic enforcement, distributing the vehicles among the agency’s seven divisions.

The Mustangs are being evaluated as part of a pilot program. State police cited performance, cost efficiency and recruitment appeal among the reasons for adding them to the fleet.

Virginia State Police distributed the Mustangs across all seven divisions as part of a pilot program to evaluate their effectiveness in law enforcement operations. Troopers selected to drive the vehicles completed several weeks of specialized training, WTVR reports.

The Mustangs cost several hundred dollars less than the Ford Explorers that make up most of the agency’s fleet. State police said the vehicles could also support recruitment efforts.

Cybertrucks for patrol and critical calls

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department added Tesla Cybertrucks to its fleet for patrol and critical incident response.

LVMPD unveiled 10 Cybertrucks for patrol, with one assigned to each area command. The vehicles carry tactical equipment officers may need during barricades, shootings and other high-risk calls.

The vehicles were donated and upfitted for police use without taxpayer funding, according to the department. LVMPD has presented the Cybertrucks as part of its broader use of technology, which also includes drones and other systems intended to support officers in the field.

Although their appearance has drawn much of the attention, the department has emphasized their operational purpose: transporting officers and specialized equipment to critical incidents.

Crown Victorias offer an old-school contrast

As departments add electric vehicles, hybrids and new SUVs, several agencies are preserving one of policing’s most recognizable patrol cars.

The Washington Township Police Department in New Jersey recently restored a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor with 140,000 patrol miles. The department reupholstered the seats, serviced the vehicle and returned it to duty.

Washington Township said it keeps fleet vehicles for at least 10 years, making the restored cruiser an example of the durability departments expect from their patrol cars.

Other agencies are using their remaining Crown Vics for community outreach. The Bradenton Police Department in Florida converted its last Crown Vic into a showpiece, while the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary restored a 2009 model for parades, festivals and public events. The Sandwich Police Department in Massachusetts also introduced a retro Crown Victoria with graphics modeled after its cruisers from the 1980s and 1990s.

The Oregon State Police recently offered another look at the transition. A 2002 Crown Victoria was the first blue patrol car assigned to the agency’s Pendleton office. Today, the office’s fleet consists almost entirely of silver Dodge Chargers.

Key takeaways