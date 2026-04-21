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Vehicle Incidents and Issues

‘Deliberate act': Man drives car into Philadelphia Police station lobby, injuring 5

The man crashed into the station shortly after he was involved in a domestic call, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Kevin Bethel stated

April 21, 2026 05:01 PM • 
Joanna Putman

PHILADELPHIA — Multiple people have been hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Philadelphia Police station, NBC Philadelphia reported.

The incident occurred at the 2nd District Police building on April 21. The vehicle drove completely into the station lobby.

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Commissioner Kevin Bethel stated that the crash followed a response to a domestic call. After handling the call, which involved a man and his father, officers returned to patrol.

Later, the same man drove his vehicle into the station, Bethel told NBC Philadelphia.

Bethel called the incident a ‘deliberate act.’ Five people who were in the lobby waiting for service were injured. The suspect was taken into custody.

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Officer Safety Vehicle Incidents and Issues
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com