‘Deliberate act': Man drives car into Philadelphia Police station lobby, injuring 5

PHILADELPHIA — Multiple people have been hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Philadelphia Police station, NBC Philadelphia reported.

The incident occurred at the 2nd District Police building on April 21. The vehicle drove completely into the station lobby.

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Commissioner Kevin Bethel stated that the crash followed a response to a domestic call. After handling the call, which involved a man and his father, officers returned to patrol.

Later, the same man drove his vehicle into the station, Bethel told NBC Philadelphia.

Bethel called the incident a ‘deliberate act.’ Five people who were in the lobby waiting for service were injured. The suspect was taken into custody.