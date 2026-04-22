REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Investigations

Ohio PD disbands, all officers let go due to legal issues with its creation

The Pleasantville Police Department was abolished after village leaders learned it was set up without proper public hearings over its funding when it was founded in 2023

April 22, 2026 11:24 AM • 
Joanna Putman

PLEASANTVILLE, Ohio — A police department in a small Ohio village has disbanded after town leaders learned it wasn’t set up under proper legal authority, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Pleasantville Police Chief Nick Carver resigned from the department the week before the April 15 meeting where the city council voted to disband the department, the Dispatch reported. All other officers will be let go and must return their equipment.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

A spokesperson for the Ohio Auditor’s Office confirmed that the office was investigating a complaint about the village of Pleasantville Police Department, which was founded in 2023. Pleasantville Administrative Assistant Samantha McCreery told the Columbus Dispatch that multiple state agencies were investigating the matter.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s office stated the agency was not involved in the investigation, except that it would be processing separation forms for police personnel.

McCreery was unable to provide information about what would happen with legal proceedings involving the police department, including traffic tickets.

WBNS-10 reported that the department’s creation was unauthorized because the city failed to hold three public hearings before approving a levy to fund the PD.

Pleasantville has approximately 900 residents, according to a 2024 U.S. Census estimate.

Trending
AI investigation
Artificial Intelligence
AI platform to be used in cold case investigations through nonprofit partnership
From transcribing 1990s-era interview tapes to analyzing modern surveillance video, a new AI partnership is helping investigators sift through evidence to find the missing link
April 22, 2026 10:50 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
hqdefault.jpg
Shots Fired Podcast
‘Shots Fired’ podcast: Breaking down the fatal shooting of Chicago officer by her colleague
A step-by-step review of body camera video examines the moments leading to Officer Krystal Rivera’s death, highlighting lessons on pursuit tactics, doorway entries and officer-down response
April 21, 2026 12:11 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
hqdefault.jpg
Use of Force
Qualified immunity for officer denied after appeals court finds use of force ‘unreasonable’ in fatal OIS
The court stated that the hatchet-wielding man was at least 25 feet away when a Chesterfield County officer fired, ruling that the suspect did not pose an immediate threat
April 21, 2026 12:40 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
hqdefault.jpg
Vehicle Incidents and Issues
‘Deliberate act': Man drives car into Philadelphia Police station lobby, injuring 5
The man crashed into the station shortly after he was involved in a domestic call, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Kevin Bethel stated
April 21, 2026 05:01 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
AI-Dashboards-1-1536x864.jpg
Inventory Management Software
Collective Data unveils embedded AI capabilities at NAFA 2026
The new enhancements integrate AI directly into existing system workflows, positioning intelligence as a core component of daily operations rather than a standalone add-on
April 15, 2026 03:59 PM

Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs Investigations
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com