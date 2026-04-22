Ohio PD disbands, all officers let go due to legal issues with its creation

PLEASANTVILLE, Ohio — A police department in a small Ohio village has disbanded after town leaders learned it wasn’t set up under proper legal authority, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Pleasantville Police Chief Nick Carver resigned from the department the week before the April 15 meeting where the city council voted to disband the department, the Dispatch reported. All other officers will be let go and must return their equipment.

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A spokesperson for the Ohio Auditor’s Office confirmed that the office was investigating a complaint about the village of Pleasantville Police Department, which was founded in 2023. Pleasantville Administrative Assistant Samantha McCreery told the Columbus Dispatch that multiple state agencies were investigating the matter.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s office stated the agency was not involved in the investigation, except that it would be processing separation forms for police personnel.

McCreery was unable to provide information about what would happen with legal proceedings involving the police department, including traffic tickets.

WBNS-10 reported that the department’s creation was unauthorized because the city failed to hold three public hearings before approving a levy to fund the PD.

Pleasantville has approximately 900 residents, according to a 2024 U.S. Census estimate.