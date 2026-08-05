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Ark. sheriff’s office acknowledges AI edits to evidence photo

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office stated that the edits were only meant to cleanup the background of the patrol room

August 05, 2026 12:05 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Saline County Sheriff’s Office

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said it used AI to alter the background of a drug bust photo after the image raised questions on social media about whether the arrest and evidence were real, KATV reported.

The department stated that the edits were only meant to make the patrol room where the photo was shot look cleaner. The initial post shows evidence garnered from a traffic stop, including 2,800 grams of marijuana, ecstasy pills, cash and drug paraphernalia.

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A “before” image shared by the department shows that the tool removed debris from atop a file cabinet in the background of the image.

However, the edited image also includes some visible changes to the evidence laid out on a conference table.

The sheriff’s office issued a statement about the photo after social media commenters pointed out that elements of the photo appeared to be AI-generated.

“We are sorry for making anyone think anything other than what was intended. The drugs, guns, drug paraphernalia, and money are all real,” the statement reads.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com