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Calif. PD expands uniform policy to allow cowboy hats

Under the policy, Lincoln Police officers can wear white straw cowboy hats during warmer months and black felt hats during colder weather

July 31, 2026 11:29 AM
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Lincoln Police Department

By Nicole Buss
The Sacramento Bee

LINCOLN, Calif. — Lincoln City Hall looked more like a frontier saloon than a council chamber this week, with cowboy hats perched atop the heads of elected officials and city staff.

Lincoln City Manager Sean Scully joked about the unusual scene when asked by The Sacramento Bee why council members and staff had traded their usual attire for Western wear.

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“Do you mean other than the simple fact that cowboy hats are a cool style choice?” he asked.

The hats, Scully explained, were worn in recognition of a new Lincoln Police Department uniform policy allowing officers to wear them as part of their official uniforms in a nod to the city’s ranching and farming heritage.

The hats are optional additions to officers’ standard uniforms, according to officials.

Capt. Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the Lincoln Police Department , said the change was approved by Public Safety Chief Matt Alves after consultation with the Lincoln Police Officers Association.

“We also worked with the Lincoln Police Officers Association to ensure their members approved of the uniform change, which they did,” Eaton said.

Under the policy, officers can wear white straw cowboy hats during warmer months and black felt hats during colder weather.

“All hats must be cattleman crease style to ensure uniformity,” Eaton said.

The department approved the policy shortly before the Fourth of July to allow officers to wear the hats during the city’s holiday celebrations.

“We wanted the hats to be operational for the 4th of July festivities in the City of Lincoln,” Eaton said. “I wore one during the parade, and I cannot count how many people told me how much they loved seeing us in cowboy hats. It’s a great way to honor Lincoln’s history while also connecting with the community.”

The hats have begun appearing around the community beyond City Hall. On Wednesday, Lincoln police officers wore them during a visit to Summerset Senior Living, where police and firefighters handed out roses and visited with residents, according to social media posts from the department and retirement community.

Should cowboy hats be included in law enforcement uniform policies?



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