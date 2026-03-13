8 convicted on terrorism charges over shooting at Texas immigration facility that wounded one officer

By Jamie Stengle

Associated Press

DALLAS — A federal jury on Friday convicted eight people on terrorism charges over a shooting at a Texas immigration facility that federal prosecutors tied to antifa.

Jurors also handed down guilty verdicts on other charges, including attempted murder against one member of the group who prosecutors say opened fire last summer outside the Prairieland Detention Center near Dallas, wounding a police officer who was shot in the neck.

Sentencing was set for June.

Lawyers for the accused say they were not antifa members and had instead organized a “noise demonstration” to show support for immigrants who had been detained as part of the Trump administration’s mass deportation operations.

FBI Director Kash Patel has called the Texas case the first time a material support to terrorism charge has targeted people accused of being antifa members.

Short for “anti-fascists,” antifa is not a single organization but rather an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups.

Protesters denied having antifa ties

Defense attorneys told jurors that there was no plan for violence on July 4 outside the facility in Alvarado, Texas.

There were nine defendants on trial in all, eight of whom faced a charge of providing material support to terrorists. Lawyers for the defendants said their clients were not members of antifa.

Prosecutor Shawn Smith told jurors during closing arguments that the group’s actions — including bringing firearms, first aid kids and wearing body armor — were all signals of the group’s intent. He said they practiced “antifa tactics,” and were “obsessed with operational security.”

“This was not a peaceful protest, this was a direct action,” Smith said.

Attorneys for the defendants have said there was no planned ambush and that protesters who brought firearms only did so for their own protection.

Trial focused on shots fired outside detention center

Prosecutors said Song, a former U.S. Marine Corps reservist, yelled “get to the rifles” and opened fire, striking one police officer who had just pulled up to the center.

The prosecution charged several other protesters with attempted murder of a law officer and discharging a firearm, arguing that from the group’s planning, it was foreseeable that a shooting could happen.

The officer who was shot, Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross, testified that when responding to the scene he saw a person clad in all-black with their face covered and carrying a rifle. He told jurors he was shot with a round that went into his shoulder and out of his neck.

Song’s attorney, Phillip Hayes, told jurors during closing arguments that there wasn’t a call to arms within the group before Gross “came in hot” with gunfire. Hayes suggested that Song’s shots were “suppressive fire,” and that the ricochet bullet is what hit the officer.

“This case has been overcharged from the beginning,” Hayes said.

Leading up to the trial, several people pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists after being accused of supporting antifa. They face up to 15 years in prison at sentencing.

Some of them testified for the prosecution, including Seth Sikes, who said he went to detention center because he wanted to bring some joy to those held inside.

“I felt like I was doing the right thing,” he said.