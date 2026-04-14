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Colo. bans arrests based solely on colorimetric drug tests

The new law states that for misdemeanor possession offenses based solely on a colorimetric test, officers must issue a court summons instead of making an arrest

April 14, 2026 11:57 AM • 
Joanna Putman

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The state of Colorado has passed a law banning arrests solely based on results from colorimetric drug tests, KDVR reported.

The new law is based on research that suggests the tests, which are based on chemical reactions causing a strip to change color when certain substances are present, can produce false positives.

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For misdemeanor drug possession charges based solely on a colorimetric test, officers must now issue a court summons instead of making an arrest, according to KDVR. The rule also requires that courts inform defendants of the risk of a false positive and that they have a right to confirmatory testing before accepting a plea deal.

The new law was passed unanimously through the state Legislature and was signed into law on March 26 by Gov. Jared Polis.

Would changes to field drug testing like this affect your ability to do your job?



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Arrests and Sentencing Drug Interdiction / Narcotics Legal
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com