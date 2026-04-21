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Driver who fatally struck LASD recruit pleads guilty, gets 8-year suspended sentence

The 2022 incident unfolded when Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez drove into a group of 76 LASD recruits, causing injuries that led to the death of Alejandro Martinez-Inzunza in 2023

April 21, 2026 10:46 AM
Driver who plowed into LASD recruits charged with vehicular manslaughter

Nicholas Gutierrez, was charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and reckless driving causing great bodily injury.

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

ByRuby Gonzales
Los Angeles Daily News

SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. — A Diamond Bar man pleaded guilty Monday, April 20, to causing a crash that killed a sheriff’s recruit and seriously injured nine others after he fell asleep, drifted into opposing lanes and struck recruits on a training run in South Whittier nearly four years ago, authorities said.

Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, now 25, took a deal in the case.

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He pleaded guilty to a felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and nine felony counts of reckless driving on a highway causing a specified injury, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He also admitted to all allegations.

As part of the plea deal, Gutierrez received eight years in prison but the court suspended the sentence. He was placed on five years probation with conditions set by the court. If he violates any of the conditions, the court will be obligated to impose the eight-year prison sentence, the statement said.

“Today’s plea and sentence cannot undo the devastation of that day, nor will it bring back the life that was lost,” District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. “But it does mark a step toward justice and a measure of closure for the victims and their families whose lives have been forever changed.”

Seventy six members of Sheriff’s Academy Class 464 were on a training run on Mills Avenue at Bentongrove Drive the morning of Nov. 16, 2022, when Gutierrez, heading south on Mills Avenue, crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into the group.

Of the 25 recruits hurt, 10 were seriously injured. One of the recruits, Alejandro Martinez-Inzunza, died on July 28, 2023.

Sheriff’s officials, at one point, said Gutierrez ran into the recruits on purpose. Gutierrez said he fell asleep.

Detectives determined there was no evidence that Gutierrez intentionally caused the crash, the DA’s statement said: “It appears he fell asleep while driving and his car drifted across lanes of traffic, into the recruits.”

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