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‘First amendment auditor’ convicted of trespassing at Conn. officer’s home

The trial has centered on whether the YouTube creator had the right to walk up and knock on former state police sergeant Bryan Fahey’s door

September 03, 2026 05:46 PM
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Connecticut State Police/Facebook

By Bruno Matarazzo Jr.
Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.

GROTON, Conn. — A judge found First Amendment auditor and YouTuber SeanPaul Reyes guilty of criminal trespassing on Thursday, saying he did not have a license or privilege to enter the property of former state police sergeant Bryan Fahey last year.

Judge Cody N. Guarnieri, who presided over the two-day trial at state Superior Court in Danielson last month, sentenced Reyes to a suspended three-month prison term and one year of probation. He found cause to issue four standing criminal protective orders for the each member of the Fahey family through 2099.

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Reyes was accused of trespassing at the home of a now-former state police sergeant while filming a video on July 11, 2025.

Criminal trespassing is a class C misdemeanor. Reyes said he intends to appeal the decision.

The trial has centered on whether the driveway was clearly posted and if Reyes had the right to walk up and knock on Bryan Fahey’s door.

Reyes said he saw the “Private Road: Dead end, no turn around” sign but understood it to apply to vehicles, not pedestrians. He said he specifically looked for “no trespassing” or “do not enter” signs before walking up to the driveway, and claimed he did not see one.

Windham State’s Attorney John F. Fahey argued that the “private road” sign alone was sufficient to put a reasonable person on notice that the property was private.

John Fahey and Bryan Fahey are not related.

The sign indicating “Private Road” posted on a private driveway gives reasonable notice to the public that the property was not open to the public and may not be entered without a license or privilege to do so,” Guarnieri said in his decision.

During the trial, three Town of Groton Police officers testified that signs were posted along the long driveway that read, “Private road, no turn around.” There was a “no trespassing” sign lying in the brush alongside the road.

Reyes, who represented himself during the trial and took the stand, argued he was simply doing his job as a journalist and said he never saw a “no trespassing” sign while approaching the retired sergeant’s home.

When he arrived and saw the “private road” sign, he understood it to mean the road was not publicly owned and was privately maintained. He added that he told his cameraman, Tahiem Glover, to look for “no trespassing signs.”

Reyes drew attention in Connecticut in 2021 after he posted confrontations with Danbury police and security guards at the city’s library and City Hall. Another video saw him confronted by state troopers for filming at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

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